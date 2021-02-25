Dublin Police Beat: Feb. 25

ThisWeek group

Dublin Police Department officers assisted in the Feb. 15 arrest of a 26-year-old Delaware man for assault, a second-degree felony, after an incident at 10:56 a.m. Feb. 14 at a hotel on the 5100 block of Post Road.

Officers were dispatched to the hotel on Valentine's Day after a report of male and female in a verbal dispute in parking lot.

They reported seeing a woman quickly drive away from the parking lot as the man attempted to get into the moving vehicle.

The man had an appeared head injury – a red spot – that he told police was sustained while attempting to get into the vehicle.

He said he had an argument with his girlfriend but that “no violence had occurred.”

Officers confirmed a 44-year-old Powell woman had been registered at the hotel and asked the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a well-being check, according to the report.

At 11:44 a.m., some from an ER in Powell and put the woman in contact with officers, according to the police report.

The woman told police her boyfriend purposefully had “head-butted” her in the hotel parking lot.

The woman had sustained a broken nose and additional fractures that required surgery, the report said.

An arrest warrant was issued for the man, who was apprehended at 1:24 p.m. Feb. 15, by Delaware County deputies, who transferred him to the custody of Dublin police, the report said. The man was transported to the Franklin County jail.