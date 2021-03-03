Dublin students will return to classrooms full-time March 15

All of the approximately 16,500 students in Dublin City Schools, except about 5,000 enrolled in the district’s remote-learning academy, will be back in their classrooms full-time by March 15 after the school board on March 2 voted 4-1 to approve the recommendation of Superintendent Todd Hoadley to do so.

Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, students at Dublin’s 14 elementary schools have been in a hybrid-learning mode since the start of the school year in September, said Doug Baker, a public-information officer for the district.

Students at the four middle school and three high schools shifted from hybrid into a remote-learning mode Nov. 30 in reaction to elevated levels of COVID-19 spread in Franklin County, Baker said.

Middle school students resumed hybrid learning Jan. 11 and high school students joined them Jan. 19.

The resumption of full-time, in-person instruction is tied to Dublin staff members receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, Hoadley said.

“The return to full-in, in-person learning on March 15 coincides with two weeks passing since our staff received their second dose of the (Pfizer) vaccine and also provides two weeks before spring break to address any challenges that may arise," he said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 is trending downward at the state and local levels, cases in schools have been found to originate from community spread outside the school buildings and the mitigation steps taken by students and staff members have proven effective, Hoadley said.

“The global pandemic has been an unprecedented period for all of us," he said. "The social and emotional well-being of our students is a top priority for Dublin schools."

Hoadley said during the past few months, parents have told the district that a return to full-time, in-person learning is essential to students' mental health.

The resolution that the board approved March 2 alludes to research that indicates students are safe in school and the findings of a data metrics committee that concluded “a move to full in-person learning was appropriate for all students.”

More:Read the March 2 resolution approved by the Dublin school board

Board members Stu Harris, Lynn May, Chris Valentine and Rick Weininger voted in favor of the measure; Scott Melody voted against it.

"Since the beginning of the school year, our desire has always been to reach a point that we can safely move to a full-in learning model," Valentine said.

The district's approach to do so has always been based on science, data and expert recommendations, Valentine said.

The vaccinations of district staff members, coupled with a reduction in COVID-19 community spread, moved the district closer to achieving that goal, Valentine said.

"We are excited for our students to take one step closer to a return to normalcy, and at the same time, we will continue to serve the students in our remote-learning academy who have chosen that option as their preferred mode of learning," Valentine said.

Melody said social distancing will be difficult to maintain and the change could disturb a a hybrid mode that is working.

"My concerns with a full return are not having adequate distancing at all times for students and staff," he said. "(But) social distancing will not always be possible on the bus and in classrooms with 25-plus students.

"I support students in the classroom and believe the hybrid model we have implemented is working. ... I would like to maintain stability in the learning mode to ensure we have a strong finish to a challenging year.

