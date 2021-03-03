Dublin Police Beat: March 4

ThisWeek group

Dublin Police Department officers arrested a 19-year-old Columbus man for receiving stolen property and possession of drugs after police found him with a stolen vehicle at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 20 on the 4100 block of Tuller Road.

Items seized included a marijuana grinder, cut straws, syringes, aluminum foil, a pipe, a butane torch, a 9mm handgun and a .45-caliber handgun.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• Soccer cleats and shin guards were reported stolen between 9 and 9:45 p.m. Feb. 20 from a vehicle parked on the 6700 block of Village Parkway. The driver’s-side window was broken.

• Food and alcohol worth $79 were reported stolen at 10 p.m. Feb. 20 from a business on the 6600 block of Riverside Drive.

• Vandalism was reported to furnishings between 2:45 a.m. Feb. 21 and 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at property on the 6700 block of Longshore Street.

• Vehicle parts and accessories worth $20 were reported stolen between 3:45 and 4:40 p.m. Feb. 23 from a business on the 3700 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

• A purse containing money, credit cards and debit cards was reported stolen between 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and 8:10 a.m. Feb. 24 from a vehicle parked on the 6600 block of Dublin Center Drive. Property loss was reported at $75.