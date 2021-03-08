Pandemic-related stressors cited as Dublin City Schools Superintendent Todd Hoadley steps down

Dublin City Schools Superintendent Todd Hoadley is stepping down from his position but will remain with the district, according to the school board.

School board President Chris Valentine said the decision was reached during the board’s March 8 meeting.

The decision involves COVID-19-related stressors, according to an announcement from Valentine.

“The last year has been stressful for everyone," Valentine said. "We’ve faced issues similar to other districts but also some unique to us. In discussion with (Hoadley) about these stresses, it became clear that he is in need of a different challenge (and) in a different capacity that would offer him a break from the spotlight and 24-7 obligations of a superintendent."

Hoadley said for the next four years he would serve in an administrative role “where I can support the work of other district leaders.”

Wade Lucas will serve as interim superintendent, Valentine said.

Lucas has served as superintendent of three districts, most recently for the Olentangy Local School District.

Meanwhile, the district will begin a “transparent” search for a new superintendent, Valentine said.

