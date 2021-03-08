Swimming & Diving: Dublin Coffman Shamrocks win four individual state titles

Following a 2019-20 season in which it won the Division I girls state championship, the Dublin Coffman swimming and diving program headed into the offseason after another series of strong finishes.

On Feb. 26 in the girls state meet at Branin Natatorium in Canton, senior Ellie Andrews earned the fourth individual title of her prep career and freshman Emily Brown made a big splash by capturing two individual titles.

The next day, junior Zac Stump earned the first state title for the boys team.

The girls finished fourth (149.5 points) behind champion New Albany (246.5) and the boys were 11th (92) as Cincinnati St. Xavier (261.5) won its 13th consecutive championship.

Andrews, who won state titles in the 200-yard individual medley as a sophomore and junior as well as the 100 breaststroke last season, added to her résumé by defending her championship in the 100 breast in 1 minute, .84 of a second.

A Texas signee, Andrews also was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:59.79), swam on the third-place 200 medley relay (1:42.51) with Brown and sophomores Emma Bowman and Gretchen Schneider and joined the same group on the fourth-place 400 free relay (3:28.62).

“I’m pretty happy with the way things are going training-wise, but I’ve just been making the best of the situation, trying to (prepare) for college and trying to get as strong as I can be,” Andrews said.

Brown was third in the 200 free in the district meet Feb. 21 at Bowling Green and then captured the state title in 1:48.29.

She also won the state title in the 500 free (4:52.61) after winning district in that event.

“I’ve been training super hard,” Brown said. “I wasn’t expecting two (state titles), that’s for sure. I just wanted to get up there and have fun. I did have some high expectations for myself and I did believe in myself, so if you have that positive mental attitude, you can do anything.

“We’re excited. This is (Andrews’) last state meet, so we wanted to make it a real good one. We wanted to go out there and have fun and crush it.”

Also competing for the girls team was Schneider in the 200 free (11th, 1:53.43) and 500 free (tied for 12th, 5:06.48) and the 200 free relay of Bowman, sophomore Isabella Palazzo and freshmen Gabi Adams and Reena Ding (24th, 1:40.72)

For the boys, Stump won the 500 free (4:28.06) and tied for seventh in the 100 backstroke (50.12).

“I just wanted to go out and race and have fun,” he said. “This year I’ve really focused on having my yardage go up a ton, and it’s really helped. It feels pretty good.”

Also competing were junior Joseph Nadur in the 200 IM (11th, 1:53.92) and 100 breast (21st, 58.83), the 200 medley relay of Nadur, Stump and freshmen Juan Horta Baltazar and Ben Nadur (15th, 1:36.31) and the 400 free relay of Baltazar, Ben Nadur, Joseph Nadur and Stump (23rd, 3:17.14).

Others eligible to return after competing at district for the girls team are sophomore Alanna Howe and freshman Isabella Cicak.

Jerome swimmers

close season at state

Of the 15 athletes who competed for Jerome in the Division I state meet, the only senior was Austin Wyner of the boys team.

“We have a lot of young kids and a lot of potential for next year,” first-year coach J.J. Spangler said.

Leading the way for the boys was junior Carson Smith, who finished fourth in the 200 free (1:39.25) and seventh in the 100 free (45.58). He also was on the seventh-place 400 free relay (3:06.93) with juniors Alex Davis and D.J. Lloyd and sophomore Kai Van Bourgondien and the 11th-place 200 medley relay (1:34.72) with Lloyd and sophomores Nicky Leonard and Andy Lu.

Davis was 10th in the 200 IM (1:53.41) and 22nd in the 100 back (52.57), Van Bourgondien placed 13th in the 200 IM (1:54.79) and 16th in the 100 butterfly (50.98), sophomore Dean Sherrer was 14th in the 500 free (4:40.54) and 21st in the 200 free (1:43.03) and the 200 free relay of Leonard, Lu, Van Bourgondien and Wyner finished 10th (1:26.78).

The boys were 16th (41.5) at state and the girls were 12th (65).

The top individual finish for the girls came from junior Kelsey Cooper, who was fifth in the 100 back (56.23).

Sophomore Libby Grether finished seventh in the 100 back (56.6) and 10th in the 200 free (1:53.42). She also swam on the 21st-place 200 free relay (1:40.11) with sophomores Charlotte Laycock and Zoe Musselman and junior Michelle Yang and the seventh-place 400 free relay (3:32.02) with Cooper, Musselman and sophomore Ellie Recor.

Recor placed 15th in the 500 free (5:08.05), Laycock was 21st in the 100 fly (58.59) and the 200 medley relay of Cooper, Laycock, Musselman and freshman Audrey Brink placed 14th (1:48.38).

Others eligible to return after competing at district are junior Nicholas Kremin and sophomores Luke Dauer and Alexander Kremin of the boys team and sophomores Ava Keener, Lily Schwelgin and Ashlyn Walter and freshman Sydney Boone-McDougall of the girls team.

—Jarrod Ulrey

Wenzel leads Irish

at state meet

After failing to earn a Division I state berth the previous two seasons, Scioto returned to Canton led by senior Colson Wenzel.

Wenzel, who missed the 2020 postseason with a fractured wrist, finished eighth in the 50 free (20.9) and 14th in the 100 free (46.52) to help the Irish tie for 31st with 14 points.

Wenzel, juniors Marko Gjurevski and David Perry and sophomore Drew Baughman were disqualified in the 200 free relay.

“I came in nervous and just wanted to have fun,” said Wenzel, who has committed to Kenyon. “My first and only state (meet), so I just wanted to come here and see what I could throw down. I have a lot more swimming ahead of me. That was the goal, come here in two events.

“I just had to go fast at district, be in that top eight. (In the 100) free I disappointed myself. Could have been better, could have been worse. (In the 50) free I came in and just had to do what I could do.”

—Frank DiRenna

COFFMAN

•Seniors lost: Boys — Dominik Novak; Girls — Ellie Andrews

•Key returnees: Boys — Juan Horta Baltazar, Ben Nadur, Joseph Nadur and Zac Stump; Girls — Gabi Adams, Emma Bowman, Emily Brown, Reena Ding, Isabella Palazzo and Gretchen Schneider

•Postseason: Boys — Eighth (125) at district behind champion Upper Arlington (348.5), 11th (92) at state behind champion Cincinnati St. Xavier (261.5); Girls — Fourth (215) at district behind champion New Albany (387.5), fourth (149.5) at state behind champion New Albany (246.5)

JEROME

•Seniors lost: Boys — Jackson Byrne, Eddie Kelly and Austin Wyner; Girls — Claudia Sherrer

•Key returnees: Boys — Alex Davis, Nicky Leonard, D.J. Lloyd, Andy Lu, Dean Sherrer, Carson Smith and Kai Van Bourgondien; Girls — Audrey Brink, Kelsey Cooper, Libby Grether, Charlotte Laycock, Zoe Musselman, Ellie Recor and Michelle Yang

•Postseason: Boys — Third (231) at district behind champion Upper Arlington (348.5), 16th (41.5) at state behind champion St. Xavier (261.5); Girls — Fifth (165) at district behind champion New Albany (387.5), 12th (65) at state behind champion New Albany (246.5)

SCIOTO

•Seniors lost: Boys — Ian MacLaughlin and Colson Wenzel; Girls — Abby Ng and Mary Stancil

•Key returnees: Boys — Drew Baughman, Marko Gjurevski and David Perry; Girls — Diana Dyussemaliyeva, Madeline Liston and Emma Zhang

•Postseason: Boys — 11th (74) at district behind champion Upper Arlington (348.5), tied for 31st (14) at state behind champion Cincinnati St. Xavier (261.5); Girls — Did not score at district