Dublin Police Beat: March 11

ThisWeek group

A robbery occurred at 3:22 p.m. Feb. 27 at a business on the 7500 block of Sawmill Road, according to the Dublin Police Department.

Two electronic devices worth a total of $439 were taken, police said.

The alleged robbers fled in a black four-door sedan with damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, according to the police report.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A 45-year-old man told police $40 in change was stolen between 2 p.m. Feb. 27 and 1:35 p.m. Feb. 28 from his vehicle parked on the 6800 block of Park Mill Drive.

The vehicle was not locked and in the owner’s driveway, police said.

• Tools were reported stolen between 3:35 and 8:50 a.m. Feb. 28 from an unlocked vehicle parked on the 7400 block of Marston Lane.