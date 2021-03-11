Dublin takes next step toward establishing dual DORAs this summer

Dublin visitors are expected to be able to enjoy Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas in the city's historic district and Bridge Park development this summer.

Dublin City Council on March 8 voted 6-0 to direct City Manager Dana McDaniel to proceed with filing an application with the state of Ohio to establish the DORAs. Council member Jane Fox was absent.

Previous story:Dublin considering DORAs for Bridge Park and historic district

The application will be filed by the end of the month, and City Council members are expected to formally authorize the DORA by a resolution April 26, said Lindsay Weisenauer, public-affairs officer for the city.

The state’s DORA program allows for municipalities to establish specific times and boundaries in which the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages are permitted in outdoor public rights of way.

Several central Ohio cities have DORAs, including Delaware, Hilliard, Powell and Worthington.

The hours and dates for the pilot DORAs in Dublin will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Weisenauer said.

The pilot DORAs would begin “as soon as feasible in May” and run through August, according to a city memo prepared by Deputy City Manager Megan O’Callaghan, law director Jennifer Readler and community-events director Alison LeRoy.

Weisenauer identified the boundaries of each DORA as the addresses that appear on the application.

In Bridge Park, it will be from 6554 to 6791 Longshore St., 6520 to 6770 Riverside Drive and 4475 to 4595 Bridge Park Ave.

In Historic Dublin, it will be from 8 to 16 E. Bridge St.; 1 to 65 W. Bridge St.; 6 to 138 S. High St.; 3 to 108 N. High St.; 34 to 36 Franklin St.; 24 to 37 Darby St,; and 20 North St.

Boundaries will be marked by signs when the DORAs are active.

The report to City Council on March 8 included the results of a March 3 virtual public meeting in which the city outlined the proposed DORAs.

According to the findings LeRoy presented, only 4% of 204 people “registered disapproval” of the proposed DORAs.

The survey showed 33% “expressed approval,” and the remainder registered with no input or “expressed questions.”

According to the memo, city officials will provide a comprehensive review and assessment of the pilot DORAs at the City Council meeting on Aug. 30.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo