Students at Dublin's three high schools join forces for charity

Students at Dublin Coffman, Jerome and Scioto high schools teamed up to lead a Dublin City Schools-wide effort that collected almost $12,000 for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Established in 2013, DublinThon is an affiliate of BuckeyeThon at the Ohio State University and each year raises money through a variety of events during the school year. Proceeds benefit the hospital.

Although it is led by members of the student governments at each high school, the support comes from the entire student body and the greater community, said Alyssa Ritchart, a math teacher at Scioto and co-advisor for the student senate.

Events this year included several “dine-to-donate” nights at local restaurants and the sale of T-shirts and face masks, Ritchart said.

