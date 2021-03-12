Students at Dublin's three high schools join forces for charity

A. Kevin Corvo
ThisWeek group

Students at Dublin Coffman, Jerome and Scioto high schools teamed up to lead a Dublin City Schools-wide effort that collected almost $12,000 for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Established in 2013, DublinThon is an affiliate of BuckeyeThon at the Ohio State University and each year raises money through a variety of events during the school year. Proceeds benefit the hospital.

Student government members at Dublin City Schools' Coffman, Jerome and Scioto high schools illustrate the amount of money their DublinThon raised for Nationwide Children's Hospital. Pictured with cards are (on stage from left) Scioto seniors Yuki Urabe, Ashima Srivastava and Brian Diehl, junior Rachel Villalobos and seniors Vidhya Kannan and Tanu Ponneri, Jerome junior Darya Shirzad, Coffman senior Andrew Le and Scioto seniors Wajeeha Sohail, and Nathaniel Calhoon. Ihe foreground are Scioto freshman Hira Sohail (left), sophomore Will Smialek and sophomore Krisha Patel, members of the DublinThon committee.

Although it is led by members of the student governments at each high school, the support comes from the entire student body and the greater community, said Alyssa Ritchart, a math teacher at Scioto and co-advisor for the student senate.

Events this year included several “dine-to-donate” nights at local restaurants and the sale of T-shirts and face masks, Ritchart said.

