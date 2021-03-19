Dublin City Schools: Consultant hired to help find Todd Hoadley's replacement as superintendent

K-12 Business Consulting Inc. will help Dublin City Schools identify candidates for its next superintendent.

The firm will receive up to $8,000 to perform the search after the board of education approved a contract not to exceed that amount at a special meeting March 18, district spokesman Doug Baker said.

Following the decision to hire K-12 Business Consulting Inc., board members met in an executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee or official.

The action follows the resignation March 8 by Todd Hoadley, at which time Wade Lucas was identified as the choice for superintendent.

The school board voted 5-0 to accept Hoadley's resignation as superintendent and offer him a four-year administrative contract for a different position.

Lucas has served as superintendent of three districts, most recently for the Olentangy Local School District.

As of March 19, the district has not approved a contract for Lucas as interim superintendent, Baker said.

Hoadley's decision to resign involves COVID-19-related stressors, according to an announcement from school board President Chris Valentine.

“The last year has been stressful for everyone. We’ve faced issues similar to other districts but also some unique to us," Valentine said in the statement.

"Those have included navigating education during pandemic, political and social issues in the classroom and other challenges that face a large, high-achieving public school district like Dublin."

"In discussion with (Hoadley) about these stresses, it became clear that he is in need of a different challenge that would use his significant skills and experiences to help the district in a different capacity that would offer him a break from the spotlight and 24-7 obligations of a superintendent."

In a statement provided by Baker and read by Hoadley during the March 8 meeting, Hoadley said although he has enjoyed being a superintendent for 23 years, "it has become clear that the divisions in society have found their way into school governance in bigger and bolder ways."

"Last year saw much heated public debate over school policies surrounding COVID, whether and how school staff can advance political or social issues in classrooms, and other challenges facing large, high-achieving public school systems," Hoadley said in his statement. "In many cases, one vocal group wanted a particular outcome and another vocal group wanted a completely different outcome. They expressed their strong opinions in hundreds – perhaps thousands – of emails, phone calls, text messages, social-media posts, and personal conversations with me. I found myself frustrated during this passionate and – at times – angry public conflict."

Hoadley said he wants to work in a different capacity in which he can help students learn, grow and achieve.

"The board and I have mutually agreed that my next four years at Dublin City Schools will be more effective and provide the most value to the district if I work in a role within the administration that’s more behind the scenes, where I can support the work of other district leaders," Hoadley said.

In the coming weeks, Valentine said, Hoadley will "transition to his new role" and the district will "welcome" Lucas as interim superintendent.

Hoadley will fulfill his current contract set to expire July 31 was would have had a new four-year contract beginning Aug. 1, Baker said.

Instead, he will get a new four-year, 120-day-a-year administrative contract, with an annual salary of $125,000 for 120 days, Baker said. The "120-day" status of the new contract means that Hoadley will work 120 days of the year, according to Baker.

The new contract also will have benefits worth roughly 30% of the annual salary, according to Baker. That would mean the value of benefits would be about $37,500.

Hoadley's current contract includes an annual salary of $187,695, with benefits for annuity, longevity, car allowance, retirement and Medicare worth $82,575 and health insurance worth $21,173, Baker said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo