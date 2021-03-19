Dublin police beat: March 19

ThisWeek group

Dublin police responded to a report of a fight at 12:28 a.m. March 6 at a hotel and bar on the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.

A 34-year-old Delaware man was arrested for felonious assault, according to the report.

A security officer at the establishment told police the man hit another man on the head with a glass bottle.

Upon arrival, police reported seeing two males and two females at the front desk. One of the men was bleeding “heavily from his head” and police called Washington Township medics, according to the report.

All four individuals appeared intoxicated and were hesitant to give an account of the incident, police said.

The man who had been assaulted said to the suspect, “I didn’t touch you. You came at me,” according to the report.

The men involved in the incident are each married to women who are sisters, according to the report.

The victim was transported to Dublin Methodist Hospital.

According to the report, an argument with a bartender upset one of the women, causing an argument among the two men.

An employee told police he would not serve the males alcohol because of their intoxication and also was concerned about the language “they” were using, according to the report.

Police viewed a video recording of the incident from a security camera and determined the suspect was the primary aggressor and charged him with felonious assault, according to the report.

In other Dublin police incident reports:

• Tools worth $1,000 were reported stolen between 7:20 p.m. March 4 and 7:47 a.m. March 5 from a vehicle parked on the 4100 block of Tuller Road.

• A business on the 6600 block of Dublin Center Drive told police on March 6 that $96 was stolen on Jan. 28.

• Sports equipment worth $1,470 was reported stolen between 9 p.m. March 4 and 1:05 p.m. March 7 from the first block of South High Street.