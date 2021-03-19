Girls Volleyball: Dublin Coffman graduate Andrea Baylin named Dublin Jerome Celtics' coach

Andrea Baylin has been named girls volleyball coach at Dublin Jerome.

She is a 2010 Dublin Coffman graduate who played at Southeast Missouri State, where she finished with more than 1,000 career digs. She later served as an assistant coach at Butler.

The Celtics went 32-33 in three seasons, including 7-11 last fall, under former coach Randy Cline.

“Andrea brings a tremendous amount of experience both on and off the floor to the position,” athletics director Joe Bline said. “You could tell from her interview she was a very organized and driven coach. We’re looking forward to how she can take our volleyball team to the next level.”

Baylin was named district Player of the Year as a junior and senior for Coffman, including helping the Shamrocks go 29-1 and earn a Division I state runner-up finish in 2009.

“We’re greatly looking forward to building a tradition at Jerome centered around promoting leadership and confidence in young women,” Baylin said. “By leading with compassion and enthusiasm, I believe we’ll accomplish big things both on and off the court.”

