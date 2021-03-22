Notebook: Dublin Coffman's Seth Shumate, Dublin Scioto's Ty Wilson win state wrestling titles

Both Dublin Scioto competitors and six of the nine from Dublin Coffman earned spots on the awards podium at the Division I state wrestling tournament March 13 and 14 at Hilliard Darby.

Two of them – Irish freshman Ty Wilson (113 pounds) and Shamrocks junior Seth Shumate (195) – won championships.

Coffman, which finished a program-best third in this year’s state team tournament Feb. 6 at Lakewood St. Edward, tied Cincinnati La Salle for fourth at the individual competition with 97.5 points behind champion St. Edward (184.5) Brecksville-Broadview Heights (112) and Wadsworth (111).

Shumate won his second state title by pinning Delaware’s Clay Ours in 1 minute, 42 seconds to finish 30-1 and cap a season in which he suffered a knee injury in late January and found the mental challenges sometimes tougher than the physical ones.

“It’s been a long season,” Shumate said. “I didn’t really like the sport at the beginning of the season and fell out of love with it. But you challenge yourself, and that’s what this season has taught me, to have a deeper respect for the sport.”

Shumate won state as a freshman and was 43-0 heading into last year’s state tournament before it was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Also reaching the awards podium for the Shamrocks were senior Michael Blocher (seventh at 220), junior Dez Gartrell (fifth at 160), sophomore Ismael Ayoub (fifth at 126) and freshmen Omar Ayoub (second at 113) and Ethan Birden (fifth at 132).

Omar Ayoub beat Wilson in a sectional semifinal and district final but lost 3-0 to Wilson in the state final to finish 34-1.

“It's two freshmen from Dublin, (and) I like this little rivalry,” Omar said. “We really didn’t have that many tournaments this year because of COVID so it wasn’t the same experience, but it was still fun.”

Birden, who earned sectional and district titles, lost in a quarterfinal but won his next two matches, including 3-0 over Avon’s Cael Saxton in the fifth-place match to finish 33-5.

“It’s amazing being with my team and seeing everyone perform well,” Birden said.

Gartrell was a state qualifier last season for Hilliard Davidson before transferring. After winning a sectional title and finishing as district runner-up, Gartrell pinned Morrow Little Miami’s Alex Hobbs in 4:42 in the fifth-place match to finish 29-9.

“This is my first time (at state), so it’s big for me,” Gartrell said.

Blocher was a sectional runner-up and finished fifth at district but ended up at state as a replacement for Teays Valley’s Liam Wilson.

In his first state appearance, Blocher beat Oregon Clay’s Ty Cobb 3-0 in the seventh-place match to finish 28-10.

Blocher found out he’d be competing the night before the tournament.

“It’s crazy,” Blocher said. “The whole week I was training, but I didn’t think I’d get the opportunity and it came for my senior year.”

Ismael Ayoub entered state unbeaten but wound up in the fifth-place match where he beat Mason’s Dominic DiTullio 3-1 to finish 35-2.

Also competing at state for Coffman were senior Jimmy Baumann, who went 1-2 at 138 to finish 27-8, junior Mitchell Broskie, who went 1-2 at 182 to finish 25-10 and junior Riley Ucker, who went 0-2 at heavyweight to finish 23-6.

Freshman Joseph Baumann finished fifth at district at 106 and 22-12 overall, while senior Adam Gluck (170), junior Rupert Moore (145) and sophomores Connor Duvall (152) and Rahul Raghuram (120) were the other postseason competitors.

• Wilson captured Scioto’s third state title, avenging the postseason losses to Ayoub.

Senior Dylan Le also placed for the Irish, finishing fourth.

Wilson dropped one-point decisions to Ayoub in a sectional semifinal (2-1 ultimate tiebreaker) and district final (2-1), but won the third meeting – scoring all three points in the third period. He scored the final two points on a near fall with 50 seconds remaining.

“I’ve known him for a while and I was never able to beat him, but I know if I work hard enough, I can (beat) anybody,” Wilson said.

Wilson finished the season at 37-2.

Wilson attended Davis Middle School but did not compete on the wrestling team, instead opting to participate in national events at the club level.

He credits his dad, Ronald, for providing guidance and motivation.

“It’s definitely a goal,” Wilson said about the possibility of being a four-time state champion. “I want to go out there and do it for my dad. He’s my biggest hero. He’s been there for me for the 14 years of my life, pushing me every single day. I want to go out there and show him that the work paid off.”

Wilson joins Randy Languis (2010, 140) and Al Billings (1998, heavyweight) as the program’s state champions. He is the first state champion for coach Adam Huddle, who completed his seventh season. Huddle also coached at Jerome for seven seasons.

“It’s very special for me,” Huddle said. “First state championship match I’ve coached in and it’s been a long wait. We’ve had quite a few guys in the semis. … We got this little stud freshman, and with Dylan Le being a weight class apart, they were able to feed off of each other all year, grow and get better. That was the difference.”

Le went 4-2 at state, losing 5-0 to Brecksville-Broadview Heights’ Kaden Jett in the third-place match to finish the season 39-4 and 151-34 for his career.

“I wanted my last season to be important for me,” said Le, a three-time state qualifier. “All I had to do was leave it all out there, and I did. I put my heart into every match, fought hard. I had a tough semifinal match. The main thing was I didn’t give up, and I’m happy about that. I ended my career fourth in the state, so I’m happy about that.”

Scioto finished 11th (40) behind champion St. Edward (184.5).

–Frank DiRenna

• Jerome is eligible to return all but three competitors after having four Division I district qualifiers.

Austin Wagner was the only senior at district, where he went 1-2 at 126 and finished 20-8 overall.

“We only had one senior wrestler that was able to finish the full season, so we’ll have most, if not all of the lineup returning for next year,” coach Matt White said. “We have a lot of work to do in the offseason, but our kids are ready to get after it.”

Juniors Coleton Fleury (195), Luke Milanovich (145) and Othman Taha (160) were the other district qualifiers, with Milanovich going 2-2 and finishing 21-7, Fleury going 1-2 and finishing 21-10 and Taha going 0-2 and finishing 18-12.

Junior Brady White (170), who went 13-8 overall and was fifth at the sectional, should be another top returnee.

Others eligible to return include junior Eli Vilkinofsky (120), sophomores Jackson Homon (heavy) and Brandon Kramer (132) and freshman Edson Garcia Velasco (220).

“This year the boys had to sacrifice so much for this season to happen and yet through it all, we were able to overcome most of the obstacles and persevere which speaks volumes to their character,” White said. “So under the circumstances, we did about as well as we could have."

—Jarrod Ulrey

• Including its 57-56 loss to 10th-seeded Reynoldsburg in a Division I district semifinal March 3, the Coffman boys basketball team lost five games by six points or fewer on its way to a 12-7 overall finish.

“We had one game where we didn’t score at the buzzer and three of (our losses) we got beat on buzzer-beaters,” said coach Jamey Collins, whose team was seeded ninth in the district tournament. “To have that all in one season is really strange, but it’s indicative of our schedule, too. We had occasions where we’d have defensive lapses, and against good teams, you can’t get away with it.”

One of the biggest positives was the emergence of junior guard Ajay Sheldon, who more than doubled his scoring average to 23.5 while also averaging 4.8 assists and earning first-team all-district and first-team all-OCC-Central Division honors.

Coffman is losing a four-member senior class, led by forward Nash Hostetler and guard Dylan Van Vlerah.

Hostetler averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds and was second-team all-league and honorable mention all-district. Van Vlerah averaged 5.6 points and was honorable mention all-league.

Junior guard Aidan Dring and sophomore forward Aiden Schmidt are other key players eligible to return. Dring averaged 8.1 points and was second-team all-league and honorable mention all-district, and Schmidt averaged 8.6 points and was special mention all-league.

Juniors Ryan Lynn (guard) and Mason Maggs (forward) and sophomores Braden Daugherty (forward), Kevin Kirkby (forward) and Nate Sommerfeld (guard) head into the offseason looking for bigger roles.

“I feel bad for them because their focus in practice was not indicative of what happened on game nights,” Collins said. “First and foremost, we have really good kids and we have kids that got a lot of experience. We’ve got good players coming in that will be battling for spots in the program."

–Jarrod Ulrey

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

COFFMAN BOYS BASKETBALL

•Record: 12-7 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Hilliard Bradley (8-2), Liberty (7-3), Coffman (5-5), Davidson (5-5), Orange (4-6), Upper Arlington (1-9)

•Seniors lost: Kaelib Catabay, McKinley Gyurko, Nash Hostetler and Dylan Van Vlerah

•Key returnees: Aidan Dring, Ryan Lynn, Mason Maggs, Aiden Schmidt and Ajay Sheldon

•Postseason: Defeated Olentangy Berlin 61-52, lost to Reynoldsburg 57-56 in district semifinal

COFFMAN WRESTLING

•OCC-Central standings: Coffman (5-0), Liberty (4-1), UA (3-2), Orange (2-3), Bradley (1-4), Davidson (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Jimmy Baumann, Michael Blocher, Adam Gluck, R.J. Mohammed, Lohith Savardeckar, Riley Ucker, Brady Walsh and Chase Wolfingbarger

•Key returnees: Ismael Ayoub, Omar Ayoub, Joseph Baumann, Ethan Birden, Mitchell Broskie, Dez Gartrell, Rupert Moore, Rahul Raghuram, Seth Shumate

•Postseason: First (277) at sectional, first (228.5) at district, tied Cincinnati LaSalle for fourth (97.5) at state behind champion Lakewood St. Edward (184.5)

JEROME WRESTLING

•OCC-Central standings: Marysville (5-0), Hilliard Darby (4-1), Olentangy Berlin (3-2), Jerome (2-3), Thomas Worthington (1-4), Olentangy (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Stephen Lenker, Anthony Sarosi and Austin Wagner

•Key returnees: Coleton Fleury, Edson Garcia Velasco, Jackson Homon, Brandon Kramer, Luke Milanovich, Othman Taha, Eli Vilkinofsky and Brady White

•Postseason: Ninth (93.5) at sectional behind champion UA (241), tied for 34th (7) at district behind champion Coffman (228.5)

SCIOTO WRESTLING

•OCC-Capital standings: Westerville North (7-0), Delaware (6-1), Big Walnut (3-2), Canal Winchester (4-3), Scioto and Westerville South (both 2-3), Worthington Kilbourne (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Senior lost: Dylan Le

•Key returnees: Matthew Howard, Johnathen Segura, Colin Sink and Ty Wilson

•Postseason: 11th (65) at sectional behind champion Coffman (277); 12th (50) at district behind champion Coffman (228.5); 11th (40) at state behind champion Lakewood St. Edward (184.5)