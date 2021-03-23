Cameron Mitchell to bring new dining concept to Dublin's Bridge Park

Cameron Mitchell is planning to open a “new-concept” restaurant in Dublin’s Bridge Park district.

The yet-to-be-branded restaurant is planned at 4595 Bridge Park Ave. on the east side of the Scioto River.

The proposal calls for a 625-square-foot building addition and 400-square-foot patio to be added onto an existing building called Baltimore Corner, southeast of the intersection of Bridge Park Avenue and Riverside Drive, which would be renovated to accommodate the restaurant.

The Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission will consider an informal review of the proposal at 6:30 p.m. April 1, according to the meeting agenda.

An informal review is an optional step for applicants to obtain feedback from the planning and zoning commission before making a formal application, said Lindsay Weisenauer, public affairs officer for the city of Dublin.

“Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is excited to announce that a new concept will be coming to Bridge Park in Dublin,” said Katie Lundy, a spokeswoman for Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. “The restaurant, currently under development, is expected to open this winter.”

The restaurant has yet to be named.

“This will be the 21st CMR location in Columbus and will join other concepts in this growing entertainment district,” Lundy said. “More details will be available as the project progresses.”

The list of Cameron Mitchell restaurants includes Cap City Fine Diner and Bar, The Pearl and The Avenue Steak Tavern, she said.

