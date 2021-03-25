Latest Bridge Park project in Dublin expected to be finished in two years

Build-out will continue at Dublin’s Bridge Park for about the next five years, and when finished, the 32-acre development will showcase approximately $600 million in private investment.

Matt Starr, vice president of commercial real estate for developer Crawford Hoying, said about 20 of the 32 acres are developed and about $420 million has been invested.

The latest addition to Bridge Park is SpringHill Suites, 4475 Bridge Park Ave., a Marriott hotel that opened in early February.

Construction is underway on the next project – 115,000 square feet of office space, 84 condominium units and 15,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. The site is just north of Bridge Park Avenue and west of Dale Drive, Starr said.

This phase, known as Block G, should be finished in two years, he said.

The occupancy rate of apartments in both districts is about 86%, Starr said.

“We are strong there,” he said.

Retail space isn’t performing quite as well, but retail shopping was being challenged even before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Starr said.

Bridge Park is offering attractive leases to encourage “pop-up” retail outlets that “give people a reason” to loiter, browse and, hopefully, make a couple of purchases, Starr said.

Likewise, he said, office leasing is expected to generate additional momentum in the near future.

The vibrancy and uniqueness of Bridge Park are what city officials envisioned when it was first on a blueprint, said Colleen Gilger, city development director.

“The Bridge Park development continues to grow and thrive," she said. "Through the pandemic, companies have continued to realize the need for a home base and the appeal of having office space in a vibrant, walkable neighborhood where employees can grab coffee, lunch or drinks during their work week.

"The residential spaces also continue to flourish and help meet the growing and changing housing needs and desires of the Dublin community."

The first phase of Bridge Park began in December 2016.

The development includes Bridge Park on the east side of the Scioto River, home to Pins Mechanical Co., Urban Meyer’s Pint House, Frank & Carl’s, Hen Quarter, Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea and many other businesses; and Bridge Park West, on the west side of the river, nestled against Dublin’s historic district.

The Pearl and the Avenue Steak Tavern are two of the larger restaurants in Bridge Park West, which has about 13,000 square feet of office space, with the balance as retail and other restaurants, Starr said.

Combined, Bridge Park and Bridge Park West consist of about 520,000 square feet of commercial sites, 528 apartments, 106 condominiums, a 19,000-square-foot events center, North Market Bridge Park and two hotels.

Starr said additional restaurants are on the horizon.

“We are working with several restaurants and are getting closer (to new tenants) every day," he said.

Although Starr would not reveal potential tenants, he said he tries to avoid duplicating the variety and styles available at the North Market Bridge Park and focuses on regional brands.

“We prefer to attract local, authentic kinds of restaurants rather than national chains,” he said.

Bridge Park also could use a place for bands to perform, he said.

“We are on the hunt for a live-music venue," Starr said. "We want a place for people at Bridge Park to enjoy live music."

