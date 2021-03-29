Boys Lacrosse: Dublin Coffman Shamrocks working to reach 2019 level

With Shane Comisford being named state Coach of the Year and a 15-player senior class leading the way, the Dublin Coffman boys lacrosse team went 21-1 and ended the 2019 season by capturing its first Division I state title.

The Shamrocks were hoping to be among the state’s best again last spring before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

New coach Dan Warren, with a limited number of players who were key contributors on the state championship team, is cautiously optimistic Coffman again will be a force.

“We’ve got the potential, as we long as we do the things we need to do and keep getting better,” Warren said. “I’ve told them that we’re as good as anybody we’re going to play. We’ve just got to do the right things to get there. We’re not where we need to be right now, but a lot of people are in the same boat.”

Warren is a 2007 Coffman graduate who served as an assistant with the Shamrocks from 2008-12. He was an assistant at Scioto in 2013 and 2014, served as the Davis Middle School coach in 2016, was defensive coordinator at Hilliard Davidson in 2018 and then led Olentangy to a 12-9 record as its coach in 2019.

Comisford led the program to a 60-7 record in three seasons, with the Shamrocks winning the OCC-Central Division title and the Emerald Cup series among the three Dublin programs each year.

Returnees from the 2019 team include senior attackers Ben Holland and Peter Tyack and senior midfielder Nate Brown.

Tyack has committed to Denison, Brown and Holland will play for Wittenberg and senior midfielder O.J. Morris has committed to Seton Hill.

Sophomore Gavin Gutle is another attacker, with senior Connor Mathews and junior Michael Turbovitch at midfielder.

Senior Spencer Richardson and junior David Shevetz are at long-stick midfielder, with seniors Connor Doyle and Justin Schmidt leading the defense.

Junior Jed Hartman is the goalie, with senior R.J. Mohammad as the backup.

Also back from the 2019 team are senior midfielders Ian Carroll, Tyler Peterson and Chris Tabit and senior defender Chris Maloney.

Senior midfielders A.J. Dimond, Colby Kern and Roshan Singri and senior defenders Jimmy Baumann, Grant Hummer and Gage Wagoner also should contribute.

“It’s a really good group,” Warren said.

INSIDE THE SHAMROCKS

•Coach: Dan Warren, first season

•Next game: April 1 at Delaware

•Key athletes: Nate Brown, Gavin Gutle, Ben Holland, Connor Mathews, O.J. Morris, Spencer Richardson, David Shevetz, Michael Tubovitch and Peter Tyack

Celtics planning

for strong season

Jerome also is hoping to pick up where it left off in 2019, when it lost 20-11 to Coffman in the Region 1 final to finish 17-6.

The Celtics have a strong trio to lean on in seniors Carter Barco (attacker), Jack Donahue (face-off midfielder) and Seth Martin (long-stick midfielder/defender).

Barco and Martin were named first-team all-OCC-Cardinal and Donahue was second-team all-league in 2019. Jerome won the league title at 7-0.

The Celtics remain in the OCC-Cardinal, where they’re joined by Hilliard Darby, Marysville, Olentangy, Olentangy Berlin and Thomas Worthington.

“Our expectations are to get better every day and compete in every contest that we participate in this year,” coach Andy Asmo said. “Our goal every year is to win our OCC, represent our region in the final four and to win our final game (which would be) Saturday, June 5.”

Senior midfielder Ian Dean and Martin have committed to Rollins.

The other seniors are Will Ackert (long-stick midfielder/defender), Jackson Byrnes (attacker), Harrison Moses (long-stick midfielder/defender) and K.J. Robinette (defender).

Juniors Aaron Gilliland, Andrew Lacksonen and Brady White are the goalies. White was a backup goalie for Watterson in 2019 when the Eagles were Division II regional runners-up.

Juniors Preston Everhart (midfielder/face-off midfielder), Anthony Monte (defender) and Ethan Siddell (long-stick midfielder/defender) and sophomore Brady Sestilli (face-off midfielder) also are looking to play key roles.

“Our athletics director at Jerome, Joe Bline, has been great with keeping us updated on all the changes that occur on a monthly, weekly and sometimes daily basis,” Asmo said. “The young men are just so excited to be out there and competing with their friends. (It’s) so fun to see them every day at practice competing at such a high level.”

INSIDE THE CELTICS

•Coach: Andy Asmo, fourth season

•Next game: April 6 at Darby

•Key athletes: Will Ackert, Carter Barco, Jackson Byrnes, Ian Dean, Jack Donahue, Seth Martin, Harrison Moses and K.J. Robinette

—Jarrod Ulrey

Irish looking for

continued progress

Scioto is looking for continued improvement under third-year coach Nick Gallagher.

“We have high hopes for the group,” Gallagher said. “We have to improve every time we step out on the field, and if we don’t do that, we’re going to be in a little bit of trouble. We have a great group of seniors and they’re doing a really good job of leading us right now. We’re pretty pleased with that.”

Scioto opened with a 17-4 loss at Coffman on March 19 and a 14-6 loss at Pickerington North on March 23.

“We always want to play Coffman and Jerome tough,” Gallagher said. “They have some skilled guys. We’re young, so going out and banging around with those guys is always a good thing for us. It’s going to make us better.”

The Irish are competing in the OCC-Capital with Big Walnut, Delaware, Westerville North, Westerville South and Worthington Kilbourne. They open league play April 6 at Big Walnut.

Senior defender Nick Gould was named honorable mention all-OCC-Cardinal in 2019, and senior Aidan Boyle will be in goal.

Other key returnees include seniors Tyler Chase (midfielder), Garrett Mielke (midfielder), Bennett Obenour (attacker), Jackson Raabe (midfielder), Koel Shaw (midfielder) and Zach Waizmann (attacker).

“We have a great young group,” Gallagher said. “Our seniors are going to take us where we’re going, but we have some young guys who are doing a lot of good stuff. Our youth is helping us.”

INSIDE THE IRISH

•Coach: Nick Gallagher, third season

•Next game: April 1 vs. Olentangy

•Key athletes: Aidan Boyle, Tyler Chase, Nick Gould, Garrett Mielke and Zach Waizmann

—Frank DiRenna

