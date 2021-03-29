Girls Lacrosse: ‘Determined’ Dublin Scioto Irish playing with intensity

The Dublin Scioto girls lacrosse team got out to a strong start in its effort to build on its recent success.

The Irish finished 14-4 in 2019, earning the most wins in program history after going 12-4 in 2018. The previous mark for victories had come in 2014, when Scioto went 9-8.

After last season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, fourth-year coach Sarah Zink’s team was looking forward to returning to the field. The Irish opened with wins over Hartley (18-9 on March 19) and Pickerington North (22-2 on March 23), with nine players scoring against North.

“The girls are just happy to be back,” said Zink, whose team was 2-0 before facing Granville on March 25. “It’s a great way to start. … We want to come back even more determined, more focused. The girls have been working really hard.”

An early season highlight was senior attacker Avery Schwab reaching 100 career goals, as she totaled five goals and six assists against Hartley. She was named second-team all-OCC-Cardinal Division as a sophomore.

“I knew (the milestone) was coming,” said Schwab, who also had nine goals and two assists against North. “I knew I had 95 goals at the end of sophomore season, so I was hoping to get it last year, junior season, but it got canceled. I knew I was going to get it that game. I was really excited. It’s a really good accomplishment for me. I’ve been working towards that for all of high school.”

Senior midfielder Ashleigh Rothe surpassed 100 career goals in 2019, when she was first-team all-state and all-region and second-team all-league. She had six goals and three assists against Hartley and five goals and three assists against North.

Senior defender Karleigh Rothe was first-team all-league and honorable mention all-region in 2019.

Junior Gabriela Roa Sandoval and sophomores Denise Fadlalmawla and Komal Shingala should share time in goal.

Other returnees include junior midfielders Holland Bell, Cameron Robinson and Tiffany Trinh.

Scioto is playing in the OCC-Capital with Big Walnut, Delaware, Westerville North, Westerville South and Worthington Kilbourne. It opens league play April 6 at home against Big Walnut.

INSIDE THE IRISH

•Coach: Sarah Zink, fourth season

•Next game: April 6 vs. Big Walnut

•Key athletes: Ashleigh Rothe, Karleigh Rothe and Avery Schwab

Celtics excited

for return season

Despite having only four seniors on its roster in 2019, Jerome earned a Division I regional runner-up finish for the first time.

The Celtics had a strong sophomore class contributing that season, and most of those players have returned.

“The coaching staff and entire team are incredibly excited that we’re getting to have our season this year after not getting to compete last year,” coach Kendall Gordon said. “We’re really focusing on making the most of each day because, as we’ve seen with the pandemic, tomorrow is not promised. That’s sort of become our motto this year.”

Seniors Olivia Brooks (defender), Kara Gosnell (attacker), Katelyn Root (midfielder) and Izzy Seikel (attacker) and junior Ida Modin (midfielder) are the top returnees.

Seikel has committed to Louisville and should lead the offense along with Gosnell, who has committed to Seton Hill.

All five were key players in 2019 when Jerome went 7-0 to win the OCC-Cardinal, which now also includes Hilliard Darby, Marysville, Olentangy, Olentangy Berlin and Thomas Worthington.

Joining Gosnell and Seikel at attacker are juniors Mira Grahovac and Ryan Schoch and sophomores Sarah Bell and McKensey Field.

The midfield also includes senior Anna Speeney, juniors Caiden Brennan, Jamisen Byrne and Amanda Fligner, sophomore Anna Saxton and freshman Sophia Czekajewski.

Senior Ava Czekajewski and juniors Olivia Arbona, Elisabeth Brogan, Grace Heerdt, Zara Johnson, Ellison Price, Ashley Westerheide and Paige Wleklinski are at defender.

Senior Janelle Emmett is the goalie.

“We have many new faces on the varsity roster this year, so of course there are challenges that come along with that,” Gordon said. “This will be our seniors’ first time playing as upperclassmen, which means they lost the last year to develop their leadership skills on the field. Despite that, they’re a really special group of girls and we have high hopes for them.”

INSIDE THE CELTICS

•Coach: Kendall Gordon, third season

•Next game: April 6 vs. Darby

•Key athletes: Olivia Brooks, Ava Czekajewski, Janelle Emmett, Kara Gosnell, Ida Modin, Katelyn Root, Izzy Seikel and Anna Speeney

—Jarrod Ulrey

Shamrocks looking

forward to challenges

Coffman coach Michael Murphy isn’t expecting his team to be overwhelmed by a difficult schedule that includes being in the OCC-Central with perennial power Upper Arlington.

A six-member senior class includes three players who played key roles in 2019, when the Shamrocks went 13-7 overall and 5-1 in the league to finish second behind the Golden Bears.

“Having missed last year and with many first-year varsity players, we’re throwing a lot at the team and they keep absorbing it,” Murphy said. “Each day, we’re getting better. We purposely went out and scheduled the top teams in the area and state. This group wants the challenge.”

The most experienced returnee on offense is senior midfielder Amanda Bailey, who had 33 goals, 14 assists and 61 draw controls while earning honorable mention all-league honors in 2019.

Bailey has committed to Mercyhurst, senior defender Abbie Elliott has committed to Robert Morris and senior Amara Carlson, who is seeing time at midfielder and attacker, will play at Ohio Wesleyan.

Senior attacker Kenzie Bicking will play basketball for Muskingum. Senior goalie Olivia Shafer also could end up competing collegiately in lacrosse, according to Murphy.

The other senior is Mary Proctor, who plays midfielder and attacker.

Junior Elliot Chinnock is an attacker who also was a key player as a freshman. Other attackers include juniors Lauren Broadfoot, Kaitlyn Gamble and Lauren Soots.

Sophomores Bailey Morris and Kate Tyack should lead the midfield along with sophomore Ava Allard and freshman Quinn Hammond. Sophomore Morgan Halli and freshman Ava Westmeyer are splitting time between midfielder and attacker, and sophomore Olivia Lantz is splitting time between midfielder and defender.

Others defenders include junior Lily Holmes and sophomores Micaiah Parks and Allison Schultz, while sophomore Kiara Jose is the backup goalie.

Junior defender Audrey Bajec is out with an injury.

INSIDE THE SHAMROCKS

•Coach: Michael Murphy, 10th season

•Next game: April 6 vs. Hilliard Davidson

•Key athletes: Amanda Bailey, Kenzie Bicking, Amara Carlson, Elliot Chinnock, Abbie Elliott, Bailey Morris, Mary Proctor, Olivia Shafer and Kate Tyack

—Jarrod Ulrey

