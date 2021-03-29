Hilliard Superintendent John Marschhausen applies at Dublin City Schools

ThisWeek staff reports

Hilliard City School Superintendent John Marschhausen is among the first three to submit résumés to become superintendent at Dublin City Schools, the district announced March 29.

He's the only candidate thus far to meet with members of the community and staff, according to Doug Baker, district spokesman.

Résumés also were received by Jason E. Spencer, superintendent at Cincinnati Public Schools, and Toby Quinn, dean of students at Yelm Community Schools in Yelm, Washington.

Todd Hoadley resigned March 8, citing COVID-19-related stressors, according to a letter by board president Chris Valentine. Hoadley then was offered a four-year administrative contract for a different position.

Also at that meeting, Wade Lucas was identified as the choice as interim superintendent and has been serving in that capacity, according to Baker.

Lucas will be paid a daily rate of $1,100 "plus STRS pickup and board share of statutory benefits" from March 15 to July 31, for an estimated daily total of $1,508.26, according to his statement of work provided by the district.

Baker hasn't responded to questions about the extent to which the public will be involved in providing input, but he said Marschhausen has "met with members of the community and staff groups last week."

The other two have not met with groups to this point, he said.

“Our board leadership announced they were conducting a targeted search, which means they limited their focus to people with an Ohio superintendent’s license and significant experience leading a large, high-performing district like Dublin City Schools,” Baker said. “This is naturally a small tier of education professionals and, of those, only a handful are in a position to leave their current district and take on such a serious and significant responsibility as leading DCS.”

K-12 Business Consulting Inc. was awarded a contract up to $8,000 to assist in the search during a special board meeting March 18.

“The search firm we’re working with also has a network of school leaders from which it can make recommendations for other qualified candidates,” Baker said.

Marschhausen has been with Hilliard schools since 2013 and previously was superintendent at Loveland City School District (2010-13) and East Knox Local School District (2005-10).

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews