Dublin Police Beat: April 2

ThisWeek group

A 32-year-old man told Dublin police his vehicle, worth $6,500, was stolen between 10:30 p.m. March 12 and 9 a.m. March 13 from a residence on the 5700 block of Settlers Place.

The owner told police he could not find his keys on the morning of March 13 and that it was likely the keys were left inside the unlocked vehicle.

Police obtained video from a camera at an adjacent residence that recorded three people wearing masks checking car doors in the area.

The suspects could not be identified, according to the report.

In other Dublin police incident reports:

• At 9:30 a.m. March 16, police were dispatched to a hotel on the 5100 block of Post Road on a report of a missing juvenile.

While at the hotel, police observed a vehicle parked against a tree line that was later to be determined as the vehicle reported stolen from a residence on Settlers Place.

The owner agreed to have the vehicle towed to the police department for processing.

Missing from the vehicle was two child seats and a set of jumper cables.

Found in the vehicle and not belonging to the owner were clothes in the trunk, a charging cable and a 2-liter bottle of orange soda.

• A resident on the 6700 block of Willow Grove Place East told police Canadian currency worth $10 was stolen.

The burglary occurred between 1 and 7 a.m. March 10, according to the report.

A woman at the residence told police she forgot to close the door of an attached garage and a person entered her unlocked vehicle and took the coins from the vehicle.

No other property was reported missing.

• A 23-year-old Newark woman told police she was assaulted March 13.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 8:26 p.m. March 13 at a hotel on the 5100 block of Post Road.

A manager at the hotel called police after observing a man chase a woman and grab her in a “bear hug,” according to the report.

The manager told police the man was verbally aggressive toward her when she confronted him, according to the report.

Police questioned the two who are not married and do not reside together, and therefore not in a domestic relationship, according to the report.

Both told police no threats were made. The manager asked for the two to leave the hotel and asked that police to issue a "no trespass" order.

• A resident on the 5500 block of Caplestone Lane reported a burglary occurred between 2 and 4 p.m. March 15.

The victim hailed police as they were driving by his residence, according to the report.

The man told police at 5:45 p.m. that when he went to his garage at 4:30 p.m., he saw that a door on a vehicle was ajar.

The man reported a red Turkey Trot sweatshirt was stolen from one of the vehicles.

That item was found in a vehicle in a nearby residence where the owner told police vehicles there also had been searched, but nothing taken, according to the report.

Due to a lack of evidence the case is considered inactive, according to the report.

• A burglary was reported at 7:57 a.m. March 16 at a residence on the 7400 block of Wings Livery Road. Gift cards were reported stolen.

According to the report, an officer detained a woman at 2:42 p.m. March 15, who was eventually arrested for burglary after she was found in possession of property stolen from a residence on the 5900 block of Dunliam Place and on the 7400 block of Wings Livery Road, according to the report.

Additional investigating revealed property also had been taken from locations on the 5500 block of Caplestone Drive and 7700 block of Richens Drive, according to the report.

The 29-year-old Columbus woman was arrested and transported to the Franklin County jail, according to the report.

-Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek