Dublin school board to consider Hilliard's John Marschhausen as next superintendent

The Dublin Board of Education is expected to meet April 5 to consider the appointment of Hilliard City Schools Superintendent John Marschhausen as its next superintendent.

Marschhausen was among the first three to submit résumés to become superintendent at Dublin City Schools, the district announced March 29 following ThisWeek's questions regarding Marschhausen's candidacy.

He was the only candidate to have met with members of the community and staff, Doug Baker, district spokesman, said at that time.

ThisWeek has asked repeatedly about the next steps in the selection process and to what extent residents would be able to provide input.

When asked again April 1, Baker said, "The Board (hasn't) scheduled anything yet. I will keep you posted. Like I say, about 55 community and staff members met with (Dr.) Marschhausen last week."

When asked previously about the search status, Baker said the board's leadership had announced "they were conducting a targeted search, which means they limited their focus to people with an Ohio superintendent’s license and significant experience leading a large, high performing district like Dublin City Schools."

"This is naturally a small tier of education professionals and, of those, only a handful are in a position to leave their current district and take on such a serious and significant responsibility as leading DCS," he said but added that "the search firm we’re working with also has a network of school leaders from which it can make recommendations for other qualified candidates."

Marschhausen has been with Hilliard City Schools since 2013 and previously was superintendent at Loveland City School District (2010-13) and East Knox Local School District (2005-10).

On Marschhausen's bio page for Hilliard City Schools, some of his achievements are noted.

"Dr. Marschhausen has his Bachelor of Arts in History/Political Science from Wittenberg University and his master’s degree from the University of Dayton. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership from Capella University," the page states. "Governor Kasich appointed John to the Ohio Digital Learning Task Force, has served on the Ohio Senate’s Testing and Accountability Committee and has testified many times before the Ohio General Assembly. He reports directly to the Board of Education and serves as the Board’s Chief Executive Officer. As superintendent, he supports administrators and principals in their everyday jobs so teachers can do what they need to do to prepare every student for tomorrow."

According to his page, he is married to Susan, who is an elementary teacher in the Dublin City Schools. They have two daughters.

Résumés also were received by Jason E. Spencer, superintendent at Cincinnati Public Schools, and Toby Quinn, dean of students at Yelm Community Schools in Yelm, Washington.

Todd Hoadley resigned March 8, citing COVID-19-related stressors, according to a letter by board president Chris Valentine. Hoadley then was offered a four-year administrative contract for a different position.

Also at that meeting, Wade Lucas was identified as the choice as interim superintendent and has been serving in that capacity, according to Baker.

Lucas is being paid a daily rate of $1,100 "plus STRS pickup and board share of statutory benefits" from March 15 to July 31, for an estimated daily total of $1,508.26, according to his statement of work provided by the district.

K-12 Business Consulting Inc. was awarded a contract up to $8,000 to assist in the search during a special board meeting March 18.

The April 5 board meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be viewable on the district's YouTube channel.

