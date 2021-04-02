Free app available for seniors to book rides on Dublin Connector

A new web-based mobile app is available to book rides on the Dublin Connector, a ride-sharing service to multiple destinations in the city.

The Dublin Connector is free to those 55 and older – including those with disabilities – who live and work in the city. It’s sponsored by the city of Dublin and operated by SHARE Mobility, a software company.

Lindsay Weisenauer, Dublin’s public information officer, said the mobile app does not require dowlloading, is usable on any device and features “destination profiles” that make it easy for riders to choose multimodal options based on where they want to go.

Businesses are able to create destination profiles and users can access the web-based app at DublinOhioUSA.gov/SHARE.

More than 100 businesses are listed, Weisenauer said.

“SHARE has been a vital partner to Dublin, our residents and business community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing food deliveries and safe transportation for our most vulnerable populations and essential workers,” city planner J.M. Rayburn said.

“The new app improves the booking experience for riders and helps support our local businesses during this critical time."

Ryan McManus, CEO of SHARE Mobility, said the Dublin Connector “is providing an essential service and is an important part of the community’s recovery. This new app allows us to bring the right service to the right person, on demand.”

The Dublin Connector provides round-trip transportation to destinations throughout the city, Weisenauer said.

The Dublin Connector is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

To join the program, qualified riders can sign up at DublinOhioUSA.gov/SHARE or by phoning 833-SHARE-33.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo