Dublin school board hires Hilliard's John Marschhausen as next full-time superintendent

Dublin City Schools did not need to look far for its next superintendent.

Dublin Board of Education members on April 5 officially hired John Marschhausen, who since 2013 has served as superintendent of neighboring Hilliard City Schools.

Marschhausen said he will resign as superintendent of Hilliard schools at the end of the day April 30.

Marschhausen will serve as an interim superintendent of Dublin schools beginning May 1 and officially begin serving as the district’s regular superintendent Aug. 1, according to the resolution Dublin board members approved April 5.

No public-comment session was included in the meeting, but board president Chris Valentine said public comment was allowed during the board's regular meeting March 22.

Todd Hoadley will remain as the district’s official superintendent through July 31, the end of his current contract, said district treasurer Brian Kern.

The district also will continue to employ Wade Lucas, a former central Ohio superintendent, as Dublin’s interim superintendent through April 30, Kern said.

“We targeted (Marschhausen) as our candidate,” Valentine said.

Marschhausen interviewed for superintendent of Dublin City Schools in 2013 to succeed David Axner but, at the same time, also interviewed for superintendent of Hilliard schools to succeed Dale McVey.

After Hilliard offered him the job, Marschhausen said he withdrew from consideration for the Dublin position.

“That a district with the prestige and reputation of Dublin” would seek me as superintendent “is an honor,” Marschhausen said.

Four of the five Dublin board members – all but Rick Weininger – were on the board in 2013 when Marschhausen first interviewed.

"Eight years ago, I was hoping that we could hire Dr. Marschhausen, so it's kind of been an eight-year interview. I'm sure he is the leader that we need for the district now," board member Lynn May said.

Marschhausen said the experience he has gained as superintendent of Hilliard schools for those eight years has prepared him "for the opportunity of a new chapter."

Valentine said he took the lead in reaching out to Marschhausen after Hoadley on March 8 announced his resignation.

The Dublin board on March 8 also named Lucas as interim superintendent and said it would undertake a search for a superintendent to succeed Hoadley, whom the district is offering a new administrative contract in a different capacity, effective Aug. 1.

Valentine said although Marschhausen was the “targeted” candidate, the district still needed to prepare itself in the event no agreement could be reached with Marschhausen.

“We didn’t know how the process would go,” said Valentine, adding that Dublin was aware that Hilliard had offered a contract extension to Marschhausen.

On March 18, during a special board meeting, the district approved a contract for an amount not to exceed $8,000, for K-12 Business Consulting Inc., to assist in the superintendent search.

Also on March 18, all five board members met with Marschhausen in an executive session, or closed meeting.

On March 25, Marschhausen interviewed with the district's internal and external committees, Valentine said.

"We wanted them to meet (Marschhausen) and give feedback. It was the biggest committee group for a search that we've used in the last 25 years," he said.

Prior to selecting Marschhausen, ThisWeek had asked repeatedly about the next steps in the selection process and to what extent residents would be able to provide input.

"The Board (hasn't) scheduled anything yet. I will keep you posted. Like I say, about 55 community and staff members met with (Dr.) Marschhausen last week," Baker said April 1.

When asked previously about the search status, Baker said the board's leadership had announced "they were conducting a targeted search, which means they limited their focus to people with an Ohio superintendent’s license and significant experience leading a large, high performing district like Dublin City Schools."

"This is naturally a small tier of education professionals and, of those, only a handful are in a position to leave their current district and take on such a serious and significant responsibility as leading DCS," he said but added that "the search firm we’re working with also has a network of school leaders from which it can make recommendations for other qualified candidates."

Marschhausen has been with Hilliard City Schools since 2013 and previously was superintendent at Loveland City School District near Cincinnati from 2010 to 2013 and at East Knox Local School District from 2005 to 2010.

On June 11, 2018, Hilliard board members voted 4-0 to extend Marschhausen's contract by two years, through July 31, 2023.

In a June 1, 2018, letter, Marschhausen wrote, “I am offering to terminate my current contract with the board (July 31) provided the board of education reemploys me on a contract effective Aug. 1, 2018, through July 31, 2023, per the terms discussed.”

The contract extension maintained an annual 2% raise but added other benefits, Stacie Raterman, a spokeswoman for the district, said at the time.

A 10% annuity was increased to 13% of his base salary; that amount was $169,700 at the start of his contract Aug. 1, 2016.

In January 2015, Marschhausen signed a contract for Aug. 1, 2016, through July 31, 2021. In June 2018, he signed a contract for Aug. 1, 2018, through July 31, 2023.

His current base salary is $183,790, Raterman said.

According to a biography page on the Hilliard schools’ website, Marschhausen is married to Susan, who is an elementary teacher in the Dublin City Schools. They have two daughters.

