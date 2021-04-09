Dublin to celebrate Earth Day with series of events

The city of Dublin is recognizing Earth Day on April 22 with a series of public events.

“Every day is Earth Day and to celebrate (we) have a month-long celebration planned to encourage Dublin residents to take part in making lifestyle changes that will help protect our planet,” said Shirley Blaine, a public information officer for Dublin.

Scheduled events include a native garden drive-thru, a drug take-back day, a household hazardous waste collection day, and numerous children’s activities.

From 10 a.m. to noon April 24 at Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Road, residents can pick up native tree seedlings. Registration is required at dublinohiousa.gov/earthmonth.

From 10 a.m. to noon April 24, the city of Dublin and the Drug Enforcement Agency will collect expired and unwanted prescription medication at the Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8, the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio will collect household hazardous waste at the Dublin Fleet Complex, 6351 Shier Rings Road.

A series of outdoor programs will be offered at the Dublin Community Recreation Center.

They include a hide-and-seek scavenger hunt on April 18, a storybook forest April 14 and April 28, a spring hike on April 17, family fishing on April 21, a twilight trek on April 22, and "Can You Dig It?" on April 14 and May 8.

For further details, visit dublinohiousa.gov/earthmonth.

Students in the Dublin school district can enter Dublin’s Earth Day poster contest.

“Dublin kids are encouraged to submit artwork depicting hoe Earth Day is celebrated in the Dublin community,” Blaine said.

Artwork must be received by Arbor Day on April 30 at dublinohiousa.org/earthmonth, and the winning design will be featured as the 2022 Dublin earth Day celebration logo.

Adults who post photos on Instagram using the hashtag #GreenerinDublin through April 30 will be entered to win one of 10 tree seedlings.

Also during the month, residents can visit the Dublin Arts Council’s ARTboxes throughout the community to inscribe a biodegradable tag that can be placed on the Wishing Tree at the Dublin Arts Center, 7125 Riverside Drive.

The tree, a Kindred Spirit upright oak, will be planted April 30 on the grounds of the Dublin Arts Council.

The tree planting coincides with Dublin’s achievement of being named a Tree City USA for the 34th consecutive year and a Tree City of the World for a second year, Blaine said.

For information visit DublinOhioUSA.gov/earthmonth and follow the city of Dublin on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Nextdoor.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo