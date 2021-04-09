Dublin Police Beat: April 9

ThisWeek group

Dublin police issued warrants for the arrest of a 23-year-old Columbus man after he fled from police April 1.

An officer stopped in traffic on the ramp from Interstate 270 South to Tuttle Crossing Boulevard at 8:41 a.m. April 1, observed a vehicle whose registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to the report.

After both the police officer and the motorist turned east on Tuttle Crossing Boulevard, the officer activated the overhead lights to stop the driver who turned south on Blazer Parkway and appeared as if he would stop at the parking lot of a gas station, according to the report.

Instead, the driver sped away, police said.

The officer did not pursue the driver but issued warrants for driving under a court suspension, failure to reinstate and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

In other Dublin police incident reports:

• Police responded to a report of a breaking-and-entering at 9:15 p.m. March 26 at a residence on the 5500 block of Wilcox Road.

A resident told police he observed tire tracks leading to a detached garage. A window was broken on the garage but security bars in the window frame prevented entry, according to the report.

No physical evidence was usable and the case is considered inactive, according to the report.

• Clothes, blank checks and firearm ammunition were reported stolen between midnight and 4 a.m. March 27 from a vehicle parked on the 3000 block of Glenloch Circle.

Property loss was reported at $911.

• A 69-year-old man told police he received threatening text messages at 9:58 p.m. March 28 on the 4100 block of Haymaker Lane.

• Tires were reported stolen from vehicles at 10:32 p.m. March 29 at a parking lot of a business on the 6400 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

–Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek