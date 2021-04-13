Dublin pools to open May 29 with restrictions, reservations; memberships on sale April 14

Both Dublin pools will open May 29 for the 2021 season with restrictions and advanced registration.

The Dublin Community Pool South, 6363 Woerner Temple Road, was open part of last season with such restrictions. Dublin Community Pool North, 5660 Dublinshire Drive, was closed because of a renovation and replacement project.

The spray fountains at Ballantrae Community Park will remain closed for the 2021 season, said Shirley Blaine, the city's public information officer.

Season memberships will be available for purchase beginning April 14 at the Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Road, for both Dublin residents and residents of the school district.

From May 29 to Aug. 17, the pools will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. From Aug. 18 to Sept. 6, the hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 to 5 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Labor Day, Sept. 6, also will have extended hours.

Membership rates, restrictions and protocols will be in place at both pools, according to the city’s website, dublinohiousa.gov/pools.

Capacity will be limited to 115 at the North pool and 107 at the South pool.

Face coverings are required when entering and existing the facilities but are not permitted to be worn while inside swimming pools, according to the website.

Group sizes cannot exceed 10 people.

Advance registration for scheduled times is required and users are limited to one time block per day.

Reservations can be made at DublinOhioUSA.gov/Recreation-Services/online-registration.

