Irish Days replacing Irish Festival among Dublin's tentative plans for summer

The city of Dublin announced tentative plans April 13 for public events and celebrations this summer, including Dublin Irish Days in place of the Dublin Irish Festival.

However, some plans have yet to be finalized and all are subject to change as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We are excited about hosting events in person this summer,” said Alison LeRoy, city community events director. “While things will not be exactly the same as in years past, we are working hard to keep our community safe while giving people the opportunity to get out and have fun.”

Dublin will observe Memorial Day on May 31, holding a virtual event in cooperation with Wesley G. Davids American Legion Post 800. There will be not be an in-person procession nor ceremony.

The city will celebrate Independence Day on July 3. A fireworks display will be staged as will two “physically distanced” concerts, city officials said.

Plans for a parade still are being worked out.

“The parade will either be similar to last year’s parade through Dublin neighborhoods; the St. Patrick’s Day Reverse Parade, which took place on March 13, 2021; or it could look like the traditional parade in Historic Dublin, depending on current COVID-19 safety guidelines at the time of the event,” said Shirley Blaine, public-information officer for Dublin.

A full-scale Dublin Irish Festival at Coffman Park will not occur this summer. Instead, the city will hold Dublin Irish Days, presented by the Dublin Irish Festival, Aug. 5-8.

“Dublin Irish Days will celebrate the traditions of the festival, while prioritizing the health and safety of participants,” Blaine said.

Dublin Irish Days will begin with the Dublin Irish Festival 5K and Dub Crawl on Aug. 5 in Dublin’s historic district. Live concerts featuring Irish musicians are planned at Coffman Park and the play, "The Irish and How They Got That Way" will be presented at the Coffman Park Amphitheater.

Vendors will take part in the Darby Street Marketplace while families can enjoy the Wee Folk area at Riverside Crossing Park.

Musicians and dancers will pop up throughout downtown, and shops and restaurants will offer Irish specials, Blaine said.

Blaine said additional details will be known closer to event dates.

For further information and updates, visit DublinIrishFestival.org.

