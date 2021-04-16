Dublin Police Beat: April 16

A 64-year-old woman told Dublin police that her vehicle was stolen from a driveway at a residence on the 8400 block of Gullane Court, between 10 p.m. April 2 and 7:40 a.m. April 3.

The woman told police she left her keys in the vehicle, according to the report.

In other Dublin police incident reports:

• A 42-year-old Columbus woman told police a man assaulted her at 1:40 p.m. April 6 at an office building on the 5200 block of Blazer Parkway.

The woman drove to the Dublin police department but then left before speaking to an officer, according to the report.

The woman was irate when speaking to a dispatcher and there is a prior record of the woman calling police, according to the report.

According to the report, a security guard at the building told police the woman became irate when told she had arrived at the wrong address to deliver food, and that when she attempted to knee him in the groin, he made contact with her to block her attempted assault.

The case is administratively closed, according to the report.

• Police arrested a 36-year-old man for possession of drugs, a felony, at April 4 at Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and Hirth Road.

Narcotics were found in the man’s vehicle, according to the report.

• A 36-year-old Columbus man told police he was assaulted at 5:28 p.m. April 5 on the 5100 block of Post Road.