Boys Lacrosse: Dublin Jerome Celtics keeping strong start in perspective

The Dublin Jerome boys lacrosse team is doing its best not to look too far ahead or become too satisfied with its accomplishments so far this spring.

That has not been the easiest task as the Celtics dominated many of their opponents during the first three weeks of the season.

After improving to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the OCC-Cardinal Division with a 17-3 win April 13 over Olentangy, Jerome had outscored its opponents by a combined 143-38.

The only close games during that stretch were victories over Cleveland St. Ignatius (20-15 on March 27) and Cincinnati St. Xavier (18-12 on April 9).

“We’re just trying to not get too cocky and just focus on the next game,” senior midfielder Ian Dean said. “Every game is a big game for us. (All winter) we had conditioning at 6 in the morning twice a week, so that helped us a lot to get ready for the season.”

Dean, who has committed to Rollins, had nine goals and two assists through seven games in an attack unit led by seniors Carter Barco (31 goals, 10 assists) and Jackson Byrne (17 goals, 12 assists) and sophomore Marek Tzagournis (24 goals, 22 assists).

Barco – who will attend Mississippi but isn’t planning to play lacrosse – and Dean both started as freshmen and sophomores before last season was canceled.

“We’ve looked really good so far,” Barco said. “We’ve just got to keep going, improving and playing the next game. There’s a bunch of good teams on our schedule. We’re doing a lot of things we did in 2019 and would have done in 2020, but it’s kind of more sped up and everyone’s been able to process what we’re trying to do out here.

“It’s been super exciting and fun. We feel like we can definitely be good, but we’ve got to take care of business each week. We’re working on getting better.”

Jerome could face one of its biggest challenges to date April 23 when it plays host to Hudson, which won its first six games.

The Celtics opened the Emerald Cup series among the three Dublin programs with a 20-0 win over Scioto on March 26 and will play May 1 at Coffman.

In 2019, Jerome went 17-6 overall and won the OCC-Cardinal at 7-0 before earning a regional runner-up finish.

“I feel like we’re on track,” Asmo said. “We continue trying to get better. We have some good teams on our schedule.”

Junior Brady White has stepped in at goalie in his first season with the program behind a defense that features senior long-stick midfielder Will Ackert, senior close defenseman K.J. Robinette and junior Ethan Siddell.

Senior Jack Donahue and sophomore Brady Sestilli have been strong on faceoffs, and junior midfielder Chase Tzagournis also has been a key contributor, according to Asmo.

“I feel like our team is very much about high tempo, high pressure,” Asmo said. “Our starters only played one game for more than a half (during the first four games) and that was in the St. Ignatius game. We’ve had great senior leadership, and our coaching staff has been doing a great job of getting them organized.

“I’ve had (Dean and Barco) since they were in seventh grade and they’re all about the team. They’re going to both have individual awards, but they don’t care about that. That’s the beauty when you have your best players not care about individual (accolades) and care more about the team.”

