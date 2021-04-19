Notebook: Positive energy giving spark to Dublin Coffman Shamrocks girls lacrosse team

As the Dublin Coffman girls lacrosse team was wrapping up a 21-3 victory over Hilliard Davidson on April 7, Mary Proctor couldn't get over how enjoyable the atmosphere has been throughout practices and games so far this spring.

“I was just saying to one of my teammates that this year the energy on our team is way more positive than in any other season,” said Proctor, one of the team's six seniors. “I think a lot of that is because we didn’t get our season last year. In our pregame, we’re so excited. We just want to be out on the field and have that chemistry and excitement out on the field.”

Proctor contributed as a midfielder in 2019 but is seeing more extensive time at attacker, where she’s joined by seniors Kenzie Bicking and Amara Carlson and junior Elliot Chinnock.

Bicking will play basketball for Muskingum and Carlson will play lacrosse at Ohio Wesleyan.

Senior midfielder Amanda Bailey, another key player from 2019, also has been one of the team’s leading scorers.

“I feel like everyone relies on (the seniors) more to lead the team and just to set an example,” Bailey said.

Coffman was 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the OCC-Central Division after losing 20-8 on April 13 to Upper Arlington, which has won five consecutive Division I state titles.

The other loss came April 9 when they fell 18-17 to Thomas Worthington, but the Shamrocks bounced back the next day to beat Olentangy Berlin 21-9.

“We have a lot of really good midfielders and I love being able to do my part on attack,” Proctor said. “Our fast breaks are unbeatable. We have so much speed on the team and the chemistry we’ve formed, we’re all so excited and determined to win and we’re going to put up a fight.”

Bailey, who has committed to Mercyhurst, has emerged as what coach Michael Murphy calls a “quiet leader.”

“The girls are starting to come together, which is nice,” Murphy said. “It’s a very unselfish team. We’ve got good senior leadership, with some nice, balanced juniors and a really good sophomore class.

"The biggest thing about Mary is that she’s a student of the game, and Amanda has become a complete player. She’s a very fast player and now her stick skills have come up to her speed, where she’s very good at both ends of the field and is a very strong player and an offensive threat. Now she has the moves to go with it.”

•The Scioto girls lacrosse team was 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the OCC-Capital before playing Westerville North on April 20.

Scioto lost at Thomas Worthington 16-14 on April 15 for its first loss of the season.

“The team has been working hard focusing on one week at a time and one game at a time,” said coach Sarah Zink, whose squad defeated Delaware 23-1 on April 13 in a league contest. “We’re looking at each game as an opportunity to learn and to keep improving our game as a team.”

Key players have been attackers Avery Schwab and Sophia Schwab, midfielder Ashleigh Rothe and defenders Claira Celek and Karleigh Rothe, according to Zink.

•With a 5-3 victory over Thomas Worthington on April 14, the Jerome baseball team improved to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the OCC-Cardinal Division.

The Celtics have had two pitchers step up in senior Sammy Stoner and freshman Brayden Krenzel.

Stoner had struck out 17 in 19 innings while posting three wins, with Krenzel striking out 15 in 14 ⅓ innings.

Stoner also was among the team’s top hitters with a .440 batting average through eight games, followed by junior Andrew Williams (INF) at .429 and senior Matt McClements (SS/C/OF) at .375.

Seniors Nathan Kirk (1B/OF) and Chuck Kupfer (SS) and sophomore Caden Lockwood (3B) also have contributed at the plate.

•Coffman softball coach Scott Tillman hopes his team’s non-league schedule prepared it for OCC-Central Division action, which began April 15 with an 8-6 loss to Olentangy.

The Shamrocks, who also lost 11-6 to Olentangy Berlin on April 14, were after after the loss to the Patriots.

“With our league, we know the teams we’re going to be going up against and (Hilliard) Bradley and Liberty are going to be some of the biggest competition,” Tillman said.

After opening with losses to Lancaster (9-0 on April 2) and Mount Vernon (6-4 on April 3), the Shamrocks beat Westland 11-0 on April 5, perennial Division III power North Union 4-3 on April 6 and Newark 4-0 on April 13.

Senior Taylor Airy (1B) and juniors Marti Henkel (C), Taylor Covington (CF) and Jamie Hamed (SS) have been among the team’s top hitters, according to Tillman.

Junior Maya Miles has seen the bulk of the pitching innings.

“We’ve had balance (on offense),” Tillman said. “Taylor Airy had a big home run (against Mount Vernon), Marti Henkel has hit it really well and Taylor Covington has been on base most of the time and so has Jamie Hamed.

“Covington made one of the best plays I’ve seen in the outfield (against Westland) where she caught a runner on second. There was a deep fly ball into right center and she threw the girl out at third by five steps. She’s really good (defensively).”

•The Scioto boys lacrosse team entered its game against Wadsworth on April 17 looking for its first win.

The Irish were 0-8 overall before playing Wadsworth and 0-3 in the OCC-Capital before playing Westerville North on April 20.

Scioto lost to Delaware 13-4 on April 13 in a league contest and Hilliard Darby 13-3 on April 15.

“We’re improving in a lot of areas,” coach Nick Gallagher said. “As we hit the halfway mark in the season, we’re going to need to ramp up and start playing at a more consistent level. We’re so young throughout our lineup. We’re playing hard, but for us to see success we’re going to have to play a little smarter and let the game slow down a bit for us.”

• After losing to Thomas Worthington 23-5 on April 15 in its OCC-Cardinal opener, the Jerome softball team was 0-9.

The Celtics’ closest losses had been to Hartley (8-6 on April 10) and Westland (9-7 on April 13).

Senior Amaris Lowery (SS) had three hits and junior Kylyn Smith (INF) had two RBI against Hartley, and sophomore Dylan Haines pitched 6 1/3 innings against the Comets.

Haines has been rotating in the circle with senior Sam Perry and junior Caroline Gross.

“(Haines is) a little bit quicker (of a thrower),” first-year coach Brooke McCartney said. “Caroline adds a little bit more side-to-side movement, and Sam’s a little bit more up-and-down in the zone. Sam brings a little bit more experience than Caroline.”

“We’re super young. Obviously after last year we’re just super excited to be out on the field and be able to play. We have a lot of areas and places to grow. There are kids that have the potential to be impact players for us that have to just keep getting the reps in and understanding … their potential."

