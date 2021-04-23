Dublin 2035: Path being set for city's long-term future

Dublin is taking a deep dive into the future as city administrators lay the foundation for Dublin 2035.

Public information officer Lindsay Weisenauer said Dublin 2035 “is a visionary set of big ideas (and) unique policies that will have transformative impact over the next 15 years,” guiding policy decisions and community collaborations.

The first work session to initiate the framework for Dublin 2035 was held in November 2020.

Forging the details of Dublin 2035 will be carried out through the rest of 2021 through a series of City Council workshops and other public meetings.

Weisenauer said many of those public meetings have yet to be scheduled, but according to a December 2020 memo City Manager Dana McDaniel wrote to department directors, a general plan is in place for the rest of this year:

• During the first and second quarters of 2021, city staff and consultants, with input from Dublin City Council, will study themes and develop items for further consideration and discussion.

• In the third and fourth quarters of 2021, the city will solicit public input and seek to validate the Dublin 2035 themes through surveys and facilitated sessions, according to the memo.

• Weisenaur said completing and adopting the Dublin 2035 framework is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

Dublin 2035 centers on four overarching themes: infrastructure, land use, economics and quality of life, Weisenauer said.

Infrastructure includes initiatives for transportation, parking, mobility, utilities and incorporates the city’s goal to be a “Smart City.”

Land use includes housing, responsible growth, development, aesthetics and historic and cultural considerations.

Economics includes fiscal health, economic-development strategies and education.

Quality of life considerations include city services, land and facilities, public safety, leisure, and resiliency and sustainability.

Dublin 2035 builds on the foundation of Dublin’s current community plan that was adopted in July 2013.

The memo from McDaniel said the intent of Dublin 2035 is to “modernize and update the existing structure of the current plan to make it precise, actionable and measurable.”

Dublin 2035 was discussed at the City Council retreat in February.

Each committee of City Council is also working through "milestone one," said Weisenauer said, which included council's finance committee on April 19 and the community-development committee April 27.

Each of the four core components of Dublin 2035 includes initiatives and “guiding principles” developed in November 2020 “as a first step for the strategic planning process,” Planning Director Jenny Rauch said.

The guiding principles identified by city staff members to apply to the initiatives and themes of Dublin 2035 include terms such as resilient, responsive, innovative, inclusive and connected, Weisenauer said.

“The guiding principles will act as a wide lens to look through when evaluating” objectives, measures and strategies, Rauch said.

