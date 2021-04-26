Softball: Dublin Scioto Irish looking to jump-start offense

The Dublin Scioto softball team continued play in the second half of the season looking to rejuvenate its offense.

The Irish were 5-9 overall before playing Marion Harding on April 23 and 2-6 in the OCC-Capital Division before playing Worthington Kilbourne on April 26.

Scioto enjoyed some success at the plate in the first half of the season, highlighted by league wins over Kilbourne (10-6 on April 9) and Franklin Heights (15-2 in five innings April 14).

The Irish’s offense, however, struggled in league losses to Delaware (16-3 on April 15), Big Walnut (13-3 on April 19) and Westerville North (11-1 on April 20). All three games were decided in five innings.

Then on April 22, Westerville South’s Megan Shoemaker threw a no-hitter in an 8-0 league win over Scioto.

“We’re battling ourselves. We’re getting in our own way a little bit,” coach Brooke Ott said. “I still believe our strong point is our bats. That didn’t show up (April 20 and 22). We’ve been putting up seven, eight runs a game. Normally that’s our strong suit and I still think it is.”

Scioto will compete in the eighth annual Dublin Classic Softball Battle for a Cure on May 1 at Coffman.

The Irish will play the host Shamrocks at 10 a.m. and Jerome at noon, with the Celtics and Coffman beginning at 2 p.m.

The event will help raise awareness for lymphoma, with proceeds benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“The Battle for a Cure event is a huge event for the community of Dublin,” Ott said. “Every year the girls look forward to playing their lifelong friends and teammates from their younger years. This year is a bit more special as all the teams will be representing Drew Vick from Coffman, who is battling lymphoma.

“It speaks volumes to the character of the girls from all three schools that the teams can come together to support him and the Coffman family.”

Through 13 games, Caroline Piatt was batting .471, followed by Jordan Sowards (.438), Madi Comstock (.408), Alexis Hoover (.359), Bella Jauregui (.348) and Sadie Jauregui (.310).

Comstock also had a team-high seven triples and 18 RBI, and was tied for the team lead in home runs with Bella Jauregui with two.

Scioto was batting .313 as a team.

“I like the attitudes that the girls come out with,” Ott said. “I like the effort that I’ve been seeing. The last few games haven’t been a great representation of how we’ve been.”

Senior outfielder Lacey Henry said unity will be a key to the team’s future success.

“I’m not quite sure what I was expecting,” she said. “I knew that coming into this season that we had an odd bunch of girls. A lot of people who hadn’t played varsity or really any high school games before, so I knew it would be a big learning experience. As long as we stay positive and we stay happy and work together as a team, I don’t care what the outcome is.”

Sophomore pitcher Taylor Henry was 5-7 and had a 6.97 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 37 walks in 78 2/3 innings. She is Lacey Henry’s sister.

“As a sophomore, she’s holding her own,” Ott said. “She still has a lot to learn, but with each game she’s learning a little bit more. She’s putting more of that actually into use, things we tell her. She’s getting there. She’s putting forth the effort and making little steps.”

Ott is hoping for a strong finish to the regular season in preparation of the Division I district tournament, which begins May 10.

“We know what we can do against these teams coming up and maybe how we can face them a little bit better,” Ott said. “That’s going to help us, especially seeing them a second time and just having an idea in our heads. The goal is getting back to putting up a bunch of runs on the scoreboard.”

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank