Dublin police beat: April 30

A 36-year-old Detroit man was arrested for assault April 17 after Dublin police responded to a call of an assault at 12:35 a.m. at the lobby of a hotel on the 3900 block of Tuller Road.

A 59-year-old Pontiac, Michigan, man told police the suspect, a coworker, “stole on me (and) punched me in the (expletive) eye.”

An employee of the hotel told police other guests complained about an argument in the room where the assault reportedly occurred. The employee told police she warned the occupants of the room and that several minutes later, one of the men came to the lobby who had a swollen eye and asked to speak to the police.

According to the report, police asked the suspect about the incident and he replied, “Ain’t (expletive) going on” and that the victim’s swollen eye was “because he fell into something, probably” and then, “because probably corona, he just got his shot.”

Police arrested the man and transported him to the Franklin County jail where he was “argumentative” with staff and “violently punched the jail cell door,” according to the report.

In other recent Dublin police reports:

• A resident on the 9400 block of Tartan Ridge Boulevard told police a burglary occurred between 12:40 and 12:45 p.m. April 16. A 9 mm pistol worth $585 was reported stolen from the first floor of the residence. The report identified two men, ages 20 and 39, from Pataskala as suspects.

• A theft was reported between 4 p.m. April 12 and 10:15 a.m. April 20 from the 7900 block of Oak Meadow Drive. A 77-year-old man told police $29,950 was stolen from him through deception, according to the police report.

• A theft was reported between 2 p.m. April 16 and 11:30 a.m. April 21 from the 5600 block of Avery Road.

A propane grill worth $3,100 was reported stolen from a commercial site, according to the report.