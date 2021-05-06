Dublin Police Beat: May 6

ThisWeek group

Officers from the Dublin Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Hilliard man for failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a misdemeanor, in connection with a traffic violation at 8:02 p.m. April 25 at Bridge Park Avenue and Dale Drive.

The man, whom police say said driving above the posted speed limit, did not initially pull over for a traffic stop.

Officers contacted the motorist later at a residence and issued a citation.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• Tools worth $1,410 were reported stolen between 2 and 4 p.m. April 23 from a vehicle parked on the 5800 block of Eiterman Road.

• A 22-year-old Westerville woman reported an incident of aggravated menacing.

According to a report that described it as an incident of “road rage,” it occurred at 4:37 p.m. April 23 on the 100 block of U.S. Route 33 in Dublin.

The report listed a suspect as a 20-year-old Dublin man and did not indicate any charges were filed.

• Narcotics were found after a 38-year-old Prairie Township woman was stopped while driving at 5:12 p.m. April 23 at West Bridge Street and Frantz Road.

-- A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek