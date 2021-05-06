Dublin: Remote Wednesdays benefit students

ThisWeek group

To the Editor:

I am a Scout in Troop 299 of Dublin and a sophomore at Dublin Coffman High School. During the COVID-19 pandemic, my district has introduced a precautionary idea for the high schools called Remote Wednesdays, a day when students do not come to school but work from home with no rigid schedule. I believe this has been a real benefit for many students, and I think we should continue to be remote on Wednesdays even after this pandemic is over.

A great advantage to Remote Wednesdays (or RWs) is that teachers are able to meet with students who are fully remote or having difficulty with a topic, or even need to retake a test. This one-on-one time can be scheduled in advance.

Another advantage of RWs is that the schedule is not as rigid. High school students, as has been proven by medical research, function better when they have more sleep. RWs allow students to sleep in or choose when to get up at least one day a week. Therefore, they have more flexibility to go through their day the way they want to. As long as, of course, they get enough sleep to wake up for Thursday morning.

Finally, I think RWs are beneficial for the school system because they give students a day to study and work at their own pace on subjects in the order they prefer. The RWs also give students a full day to study for tests. For example, I am writing this letter on an RW because I have more time to do other projects. In addition, allowing students to study on their own schedule gives them a chance to have more free time with friends to alleviate stress and isolation, which helps with positive mental health.

That’s why I believe that keeping Remote Wednesdays will benefit many students and teachers of the high schools. From more sleep to allowing more time to study, I think this could help balance the work-play relationship teens have within the school system and provide them time to more deeply understand courses and subjects.

Charles Bratton

Dublin