Boys Lacrosse: Dublin Jerome Celtics looking to build from Emerald Cup title

For players such as senior attacker Carter Barco and senior midfielder Ian Dean, helping the Dublin Jerome boys lacrosse team return to its past success has seemed like a long time coming.

Junior goalie Brady White’s perspective is slightly different considering he’s new to the program, but what all three agree on is that the Celtics expect to be contending for a Division I state title in the weeks ahead.

With an 18-10 win May 1 at Coffman, Jerome captured its first Emerald Cup championship between the three Dublin programs since 2016. The Celtics had won 12 in a row before Coffman captured the Emerald Cup every year from 2017-19.

Jerome beat Marysville 23-3 on May 4 to improve to 15-1 overall and finish 5-0 in the OCC-Cardinal Division.

“It’s been really fun,” White said. “I feel like I’m getting better every day and we’re just going uphill every day. I feel like our team camaraderie is a huge part of getting wins every day and that we’re just playing unselfish lacrosse.”

White played for Watterson as a freshman, serving as a close defenseman and backup goalie in 2019 before transferring to Jerome for his junior year.

He’s been part of a defensive unit that features seniors Will Ackert (long-stick midfielder/defender), Harrison Moses (defender) and K.J. Robinette (defender) and junior Ethan Siddell (defender), with senior Jack Donahue working on face-offs.

In the win over Coffman, Barco had five goals and three assists, junior midfielder Chase Tzagournis had three goals and sophomore attacker Marek Tzagournis added two goals and four assists while White made 14 saves.

After Jerome beat Scioto 20-0 on March 26 and Coffman defeated Scioto 17-4 on March 19 to set up the Emerald Cup title matchup, the Shamrocks fell behind 6-1 in the Emerald Cup final.

Coffman was 11-6 overall after losing 11-6 to St. Charles on May 6 and finished 3-2 in the OCC-Central.

In the loss to the Celtics, senior attacker Peter Tyack had four goals and senior attacker Ben Holland and senior midfielder Connor Mathews both scored twice.

Coffman bounced back to beat Hilliard Bradley 18-3 on May 4.

“(The Celtics) pressure the ball a lot and we knew that was coming,” Coffman coach Dan Warren said. “It’s one thing to practice it. It’s another to see a team that does it and is skilled at it. It’s hard to simulate something that you don’t do regularly that other teams are good at, but we also kind of hurt ourselves anticipating pressure, so settling down in a rivalry game like that is tough.

“There’s a lot of positives. We lost a close game to (Olentangy) Liberty (9-6 on April 27) and we think we can make some adjustments and be better.”

Jerome, Coffman and Liberty all are in Division I, Region 1 for the postseason.

Upper Arlington, which hasn’t faced Jerome but beat Coffman 13-3 on April 13, was 14-1 after beating Hilliard Davidson 13-6 on May 4 and will compete in Region 3.

“(Against Coffman) the records don’t matter,” Jerome coach Andy Asmo said. “It’s just a game we wanted to come out and fight, see what could happen, and we were lucky to have a couple bounces go our way and were able to finish it off.

“I think we’re in a good position. We still have a few things we need to work on, but we’re pleased with where we are within our region and the state.”

