Notebook: Dublin Scioto Irish baseball team hoping to hit stride for postseason

Dublin Scioto baseball coach Ryan Longbrake was confident his team would respond from a disappointing performance against Delaware on May 5 and be ready for the Division I district tournament.

The Irish were no-hit by Pacers pitcher Matt McGeath in a 1-0 loss at home.

McGeath, who struck out nine and walked three, needed just 88 pitches in the complete-game effort.

Delaware scored in the top of the seventh inning and snapped a 10-game losing streak.

“We have to have a short memory and move on,” Longbrake said. “There’s a lot of good about this game. Our pitchers pitched their butts off. Our defense was really solid. There’s a lot to build on. Offensively, we just have to have better at-bats.”

Starter Cameron McKenzie, who went the first six innings, and Ethan Shipps combined to allow one run on eight hits.

Scioto did rebound, as it beat Delaware 8-7 on May 6 and was 10-10 overall and 6-4 in the OCC-Capital Division before playing Big Walnut on May 7.

The Irish close the regular season May 14 at home against Westerville North. The district tournament begins May 17.

“It’s been a weird year,” Longbrake said. “Anyone can beat anyone. We played Grove City really tough. We played Westerville South really tough. (They) are two of the better teams, so we’ve proved to ourselves that we can beat anyone. It’s just going to take our best effort.”

Through 19 games, Connor Peer was hitting .483, followed by Silas Moore (.373) and Blaze Boryczewski (.327). Angel Garcia (17) and Peer (14) led in RBI.

On the mound, David Schmidt was 2-1 and had a 3.98 ERA with 18 strikeouts and 14 walks in 19 1/3 innings, while Bryce Kyees, McKenzie and Shipps all were 2-3.

•The Coffman softball team was happy with the direction in which it was heading as it prepared for the Division I district tournament.

On May 1, the Shamrocks captured the title at the Dublin Classic, beating Scioto 14-4 and Jerome 10-0 after the Celtics had won the last event featuring the Dublin programs in 2019.

“We started out the season a little rocky, playing a bunch of tough teams, but that’s helped us,” junior pitcher Maya Miles said. “It means a lot this year (to win the Dublin Classic). … We like to have bragging rights over the other Dublin schools.”

Miles earned the victory against Scioto and junior Hannah Slater was the winning pitcher against Jerome.

Coffman lost 3-0 to Upper Arlington on May 5 and was 11-13 overall and 4-6 in the OCC-Central after losing 6-4 to Hilliard Bradley on May 6.

Senior first baseman Taylor Airy hit a three-run home run against Jerome and junior catcher Marti Henkel homered against Scioto. Junior shortstop Jamie Hamed and junior center fielder Taylor Covington have been other standouts, according to Coffman coach Scott Tillman.

Jerome was 2-15 overall and 1-7 in the OCC-Cardinal after losing 6-1 to Hilliard Darby on May 6.

In the Celtics’ 7-5 win over Scioto, sophomore second baseman Jen Hicks had four hits and senior shortstop Amaris Lowery and Hicks both had two RBI in support of junior pitcher Caroline Gross, who threw a complete game.

—Jarrod Ulrey

•The Jerome baseball team believes its schedule has prepared it for the Division I district tournament, which features 47 teams and begins May 17.

After losing 2-1 to Darby on May 6, the Celtics were 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the OCC-Cardinal.

“We’re a tournament team,” coach Chris Huesman said. “Nobody really wants to play us. We’ve played some of the best competition in the state and done just fine against them. We’re more than ready for the tournament. We’ve just got to be more consistent.”

In a 3-1 win over Thomas Worthington on May 5, junior pitcher Andrew Barney allowed five hits and two walks while throwing a complete game.

Barney is part of a pitching rotation that also features senior Sammy Stoner, junior Egan O’Hara and freshman Brayden Krenzel.

Stoner was 3-1 with 21 strikeouts through his first 33 innings. He also was hitting .383 with 16 runs scored through 57 plate appearances.

Junior infielder Andrew Williams was hitting a team-high .410 with 17 runs scored through 55 plate appearances.

—Jarrod Ulrey

•The Coffman baseball team hopes the improvements it has made in recent games will continue in the Division I district tournament.

After losing 11-0 to Upper Arlington on April 28, the Shamrocks beat Bradley 2-1 on April 30 and Scioto 8-7 on May 1. They lost 6-2 to Bradley on May 6, dropping to 7-13 overall and 2-9 in the OCC-Central.

“We’re one play away, one pitch away, one swing away in all reality,” coach Drew Kirby said. “We were right there with Olentangy Orange, up 1-0, and then we give up three (in the fourth inning of a 7-1 loss April 19). As soon as we find that one play, we’re going to be OK. … At the end of the day, we’re starting to play a lot better baseball.”

In the win over Bradley, senior pitcher Hunter Hicks struck out four while throwing a complete game and also drove in both runs.

Senior catcher Nathan Kassis and junior infielder Alex Diehl also have been standouts offensively and in the field, with junior Andrew Rust and freshman Kyle Warnsman serving as other key pitchers.

“The kids are working,” Kirby said. “We’re here and we’ve got to fight through some adversity.”

—Jarrod Ulrey

•The Scioto girls lacrosse team rebounded from an 11-10 loss to Worthington Kilbourne on May 3 to beat Orange 20-5 on May 6.

The Irish were 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the OCC-Capital before closing league play against Westerville North on May 10.

Karleigh Rothe had four goals and an assist against Kilbourne, while Erika Lytle and Ashleigh Rothe each added two goals and an assist.

“Our girls are really coming together and working as a team,” coach Sarah Zink said. “We’re a family. We’ll bounce back and regroup. They’re working hard. We have plenty of season left. We’re looking toward tournament time. The girls are working as a team and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

—Frank DiRenna

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports