Dublin's three high schools slate in-person commencements May 29 and 30

Almost 1,300 students will graduate from Dublin City Schools' Coffman, Jerome and Scioto high schools at three ceremonies May 29 and 30 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Drive on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus.

The first ceremony is Jerome at 2:30 p.m. May 29, followed by Scioto at 2:30 p.m. May 30 and Coffman at 7:30 p.m. May 30.

Doors open for seating one hour before each ceremony, said district spokesman Doug Baker.

Coffman has the largest class of 2021 among the three high schools, with 475 seniors expected to flip tassels.

Jerome’s senior class has 427 expected graduates and Scioto has 374, according to district records.

Principals at each of the high schools lauded their respective classes for persevering during the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope our senior class realizes what they have accomplished this year," said Coffman principal Mike Ulring. "The amount of adversity and change they faced this year is unprecedented, (but) somehow they were able to adapt and conquer the challenges with fortitude. I could not be more proud of a group of students than the Coffman class of 2021."

Scioto principal Bob Scott expressed the same sentiment.

“To me, what has been amazing this year has been the attitude of the class of 2021," he said. "They were literally promised nothing (as they) went through all types of learning, from orientation, to hybrid, to full-in, and they never complained once."

The hardships will prepare the graduates for the real world, Scott said.

From athletics to academics to extracurricular activities, nothing was perfect, but students remained appreciative for what activities could resume or be allowed in any fashion, Scott said.

Jerome principal Mike Aurin said the school’s graduating seniors have “been a model of flexibility and leadership.”

“They have been creative with their learning and experiences and shown a perspective that is mature beyond their years," Aurin said. "It has been a great honor to be their principal."

