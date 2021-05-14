Dublin Police Beat: May 14

ThisWeek group

An armed robbery occurred at 10:19 a.m. May 12 at Fifth Third Bank, 6280 Perimeter Drive, according to the Dublin Police Department.

A man entered the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded cash, police said.

He took an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank on foot, police said.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• Dublin officers arrested a 35-year-old Columbus man for disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest after he refused to leave Urban Meyer’s Pint House, 6632 Longshore Drive, at 8:23 p.m. May 5.

An employee told police the man was asked to leave and refused to do so after an hour.

Police asked the man to leave and advised him he would be arrested.

Eventually, the visibly intoxicated man walked outside, and officers asked him for identification, according to the report..

The man refused and walked away, but officers followed him because he appeared at risk to walk into traffic, according to the report.

The man refused to comply with further directives, resisted being handcuffed and kicked officers, the report said.

He was transported to the Franklin County jail.

• A woman told police her vehicle was entered and searched between midnight and 6 a.m. May 5 on the 300 block of Monterey Drive.

The vehicle parked in a driveway. Coins totaling $7 were reported stolen.

• A 65-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct after police were called to a restaurant on the 6100 block of Glick Road at 4:45 p.m. May 2.

Concord Township medics were treating the woman whom employees reported had fallen inside the business.

The woman, who was visibly intoxicated, told police she had consumed alcohol before arriving at the tavern.

-- A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek