Boys Track & Field: Dublin Scioto Irish's Page brothers share passion for running

For Dublin Scioto’s Trevor, Bryce and Reece Page, their pursuit of a common goal started on different paths.

One played soccer. One played basketball. One played tennis. But now they’re on the same track.

The brothers’ three paths converged with a shared passion for running, and they’re all key contributors this spring for the boys track and field team.

“They’re really a pleasure to coach,” said coach Kevin Foley, who also coaches the brothers in cross country. “You don’t always see this with runners, but all three of them are athletes. They gravitated to running, but three different roads. ... The common denominator for all of them is they’re competitors and how they honed that was through different paths.”

Trevor, a senior, played soccer until 2016 when he made running his No. 1 passion.

“It’s really fun,” he said of running with his brothers. “I’ve lived with them my whole life and we’ve done soccer, basketball and tennis, but it’s cool to finally be on the same team. We push each other every day. It’s always fun to compete with them. There’s a ton of friendly competition.”

Trevor specializes in the 800 meters and 1,600, along with the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

“Trevor has really blossomed this spring in so many ways,” Foley said. “He’s had a great spring.”

Bryce, who is the sophomore twin brother of Reece, played basketball at the AAU level and for Scioto as a freshman before opting to make running his full-time sport.

“I like the way my season is going,” he said. “It’s progressing very well. I had some (knee and foot) injuries in the winter and early spring, but I’ve overcome those and I’m back on the right path.”

His main events are the 400, 800, high jump and 1,600 and 3,200 relays, and he hopes to compete in decathlons in college.

Reece was a standout in tennis, winning several United States Tennis Association Midwest events until leaving the sport in December 2019, when he decided to join his brothers as a full-time runner.

“I kind of went cold turkey (with tennis),” he said. “I found the passion for running and I pursued it a lot more because I want to take it seriously. ... Around Christmas (2019), I started running more consistently and it felt more natural to me. I had more fun running with my friends. I texted Foley to tell him and he said ‘this is a great Christmas present.’ ”

Reece, who specializes in the 1,600 and 3,200, said his brothers didn’t have an impact on his decision.

“I just wanted to do it myself and find my own task,” he said.

All three previously played club soccer until each left that sport in 2016.

Trevor, Reece, Spencer McClellan and Weston Day combined to establish the program record in the 6,400 relay (18 minutes, 24.56 seconds) in the Fulton Relays on April 23 at Lancaster.

“That’s something that I thought was possible, but that’s something that’s hard to do in a relay, especially in the distance relays,” Foley said. “It depends on the opposition and does each guy have somebody to race the whole way. We fortunately were in a position the whole way where we were in it and we won it in the last 50 meters.”

Aaron Rowe, Justin Bradshaw, Mike Glass and Chris Gordon held the previous record of 18:26.1, set in 1998.

The Irish competed in the OCC-Capital Division meet May 13 and 15 at Westerville North in preparation for the Division I, district 1 meet May 18, 20 and 22 at Hilliard Darby. The top four finishers in each district event advance to the regional May 26 and 28 at Pickerington North.

Bryce, Trevor, McClellan and Andrew Leonard opened the league meet by winning the 3,200 relay (8:11.28).

In cross country last fall, the Page brothers helped the Irish advance to the Division I regional meet, where they finished 10th (246) behind champion Hilliard Davidson (57).

They were hoping to compete as teammates for the first time in track last spring, but the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“This has been great,” Trevor said of the return of spring sports. “We all trained really hard last year during COVID. All that work has been showing this season.”

