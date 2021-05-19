Dublin Schools Connection: 'We,' not 'I,' make decisions in best interests of children

John Marschhausen

Guest columnist

The first few weeks of my tenure as the Superintendent of Dublin City Schools have been tremendous.

I began May 3, and I could not be more excited to be here in one of Ohio’s premier districts. I have thoroughly enjoyed meeting so many high quality staff members, students and parents during my travels around our district. This school district is one of the best in the country, and together we can be even better.

When you meet me and when you have discussions with me, you will hear me say repeatedly that individuals, first and foremost myself, should be judged not on words but on deeds.

I’ve been asked many times what “I” will do about a certain topic. It is not about what I will do, but about what we will do as a community. This is a strong, educated, vibrant community, and all of you are resources for shaping the future of our youth.

Together, we are going to make the best decisions with the best interests of children at heart.

I have been doing a lot of listening during my first days on the job, and I intend to continue in that mode throughout my first 100 days.

I have been meeting with the staffs at each of our 23 schools during the month of May. I want to get to know our teaching and support staff and learn about the Dublin City Schools culture from them. I will be meeting with many key leaders and stakeholders, to listen, study, assess, evaluate current priorities, opportunities and challenges in the Dublin City Schools.

As a result of establishing a solid foundation for the future of the district, we will present a strong and unified vision for governance and leadership. It takes our entire community to educate our children, to keep them safe and to prepare them for their roles as future citizens and leaders. I look forward to meeting as many of you as is possible. Together, we will do great things for kids.

I’d like to close by recognizing the members of the class of 2021.

The past 15 months have disrupted the lives and education of the members of the class of 2021. The global pandemic disrupted the spring and summer of their junior year, as well. Our seniors have not had the last two years of high school, the culmination of their school experiences, go as expected.

We feel your stress; we share your frustration. We look forward to returning to normal – sharing experiences with friends, families and the community. Please know that your building and district leaders understand all you have been through the past 18 months.

To the parents of seniors, I know many of you are pleased we are able to have our graduation ceremony at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University. I know many of you are not pleased with the ticket limit per student. There is no "right" answer to these decisions, and there is no unanimous option to make everyone happy.

Building principals are first and foremost working with our graduates to create a culminating experience to celebrate graduation. In working with Ohio State, we plan to livestream the ceremony for anyone unable to attend in person.

We appreciate your patience and grace as we once again navigate uncharted waters. Ultimately, we are eager to celebrate with the class of 2021 and their families.We do so knowing that a Dublin education has them well prepared for success in their future.

John Marschhausen is the new superintendent of Dublin City Schools.