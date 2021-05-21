Dublin Police Beat: May 21

ThisWeek group

Officers from the Dublin Police Department responded to a report of a fight at 1:28 a.m. May 8 at a hotel on the 5000 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

A caller told police two men were assaulting another man, and that one had a firearm.

Based on the caller’s description of the three men, police identified one, a 31-year-old Texas man, as the victim. He told them the other two men had punched and kicked him in the head.

The man said the other two men were coworkers.

The assault stemmed from an argument about one the men having a firearm, which resulted in the men being asked to leave the leave the hotel, according to the police report.

The Texas man refused medical treatment and did not want to file charges, the report said.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A 26-year-old Columbus man said he was assaulted at 10:29 p.m. May 8 on the 7600 block of Hospital Drive. A 31-year-old Columbus man was charged with assault.

• A license plate was reported stolen between 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. May 11 from a vehicle parked on the 5100 block of Emerald Parkway.

• A license plate was reported stolen between 9 and 10:45 p.m. May 11 from a vehicle parked on the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

• A 28-year-old man was arrested for criminal trespassing at 2:50 a.m. May 9 on the 5500 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

• A 30-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors, at 8:35 a.m. May 10 at Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 33.

-- A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek