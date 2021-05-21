New Honor Roll monument honoring World War II veterans added to Dublin's Grounds of Remembrance

An edifice dedicated to Dublin and Washington Township veterans of World War II has been installed at the Grounds of Remembrance at Dublin Veterans Park, 77 N. High St.

The new Washington Township and Dublin High School Honor Roll is the fourth iteration of an original monument bearing the names of local farmers and other residents who served in World War II, said Tom Holton, president of the Dublin Historical Society.

“In the days leading up to the WWII period, Dublin was a small farming village," he said. "The population was 237 (adults and children). There are 87 names on the stone, (so) 36% of the population of the village, including children (served in World War II). That is a significant contribution to the war effort."

The original Honor Roll was outside the community’s schoolhouse – there was only one – that today is known as the 1919 Building, Holton said.

During World War II, the 1919 Building was a multiroom structure for all Dublin and Washington Township students.

The schoolhouse was built in 1919, and in the recent past, until the Emerald Campus on Emerald Parkway was established, it served as the district's administrative offices, said Doug Baker, a spokesman for Dublin City Schools.

Today, students at John Sells Middle School, one of the district's four middle schools, occupy the building, as well as an expansion of the 1919 Building. It has an address of 150 W. Bridge St.

The first Honor Roll was made of wood and erected during World War II outside the school, Holton said.

But it soon deteriorated.

It is believed a second wooden Honor Roll was made and eventually moved inside the school building, but it did not have a long lifespan either.

"There are not any pictures of it," Holton said.

Next, a stone Honor Roll monument was made.

During the past several decades, as renovations and expansions occurred around the 1919 Building, the monument lost some its prevalence, Holton said.

"It has been out of public view with ongoing modifications to the building and grounds," he said. "No one knows it is there."

It, too, has deteriorated. Some of the names have been eroded, and it is discolored.

Its condition led the Dublin Veterans Committee, an advisory group comprising representatives of each of the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, to plan the replacement Honor Roll that was installed May 10 at the Grounds of Remembrance.

A dedication for it is scheduled to be held Veterans Day in November rather that Memorial Day on May 31 because the Honor Roll is intended for veterans who served and survived, said Jeff Noble, chair of the Veterans Committee.

Two of the 87 individuals named are known to have been killed in action, but most of the others returned home after World War II.

Three women also are among the 87 named on the Honor Roll.

A memorial for veterans killed in World War II and other wars is at the Dublin Cemetery.

Several years ago, the Veterans Committee took up the task to replace the Honor Roll, Noble said.

"We had the idea duplicating what existed (at Sells Middle School) but also to make it better," Noble said.

The new limestone Honor Roll was cut by the Modlich Monument Co. and installed by 2K General Co., said Shawn Krawetzki, landscape architect manager for Dublin.

The city paid $40,000 for its commission and installation, said Shirley Blaine, a public-information officer for Dublin.

The 87 names are inscribed on a rectangle resembling the monument's immediate predecessor, but it is part of a larger, sculpted base.

Meanwhile, the stone Honor Roll on which the new version is modeled sits near a brick wall at the south edge of the parking lot at the 1919 Building.

The stone will remain and won't be removed from there, Blaine said.

Charles and Louis Weber, brothers who served in World War II, are among the names on the Honor Roll.

Charles' son, Rich Weber, 64, of Dublin, said his father, who was a member of the Dublin school board when what is today Coffman High School opened in 1974, was a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"He spent a lot of time in the South Pacific and in China, too, where he had a bad bout with jaundice," said Rich Weber, who serves on the school district's business advisory council.

Charles Weber died in 2018 at the age of 95.

