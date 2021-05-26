Dublin Police Beat: May 26

ThisWeek group

Dublin Police Department officers arrested a visibly intoxicated 45-year-old Dublin man for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, May 15 after he became uncooperative with officers who attempted to drive him home without arresting him.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Chaddington Drive and Dublin Road at 1:01 a.m. May 15 on the report of a suspicious person.

A caller told police he saw a barefoot man wearing a white robe standing in the middle of Chaddington Drive.

The caller asked the man if he was OK, but the man continued walking and then stood on Rosegate Place, the caller told police.

Officers found the man at Rosegate Place and Rosegate Court, still in the roadway, according to the police report.

The man was barefoot and had cuts on his right foot and both shins, according to police.

The man had grass and dirt on his clothes and was slurring his speech.

When asked if he had anything to drink, the man replied, “Just a little bit,” according to the report.

Officers advised him, because of injuries from an apparent fall and also because he appeared intoxicated, if he needed to find a safe way to get home. But the man said he was going to keep walking and disputed that he was at any risk, according to the report.

After agreeing to a ride home, he soon asked to be let out so he could walk and was advised he was not free to do so or he would be arrested for disorderly conduct.

“So then arrest me,” the man said, according to the report.

After he was arrested, police asked if he had someone to pick him at the police station or he would be transported to the Franklin County jail.

“Take me to jail,” he said.

The man’s wife called to say her husband and others had been at a restaurant and were driving home when he got out of the car, refused to get back in the vehicle and ran away from the vehicle.

The woman said she searched two hours for him before calling police, according to the report.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A purse containing property worth $120 was reported stolen between 9 p.m. May 15 and 7:30 a.m. May 16 from a vehicle parked on the 5500 block of Baybrook Lane.

• A 9mm handgun worth $500 was reported stolen at 1 a.m. May 17 from a vehicle parked on the 6400 block of Shier Rings Road.

• A vehicle worth $26,000 was reported stolen between 12:15 and 12:22 p.m. May 20 on the 6600 block of Sawmill Road.

• Police responded to a report of aggravated menacing at 10:02 a.m. May 14 at a hotel on the 5100 block of Post Road.

An employee reported the incident in which a 32-year-old Washington Township man was identified as a suspect, according to the report.

• An arson was reported at 9:31 a.m. May 16 at a gas station on the 3700 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

-- A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek