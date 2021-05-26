Roundabout construction at Cosgray and Route 161 expected to conclude in September

Construction of a $3.1 million roundabout at state Route 161 and Cosgray Road to replace a signalized intersection began May 24 and is expected to finish Sept. 30.

The project, which involves three government entities, including Dublin, involves constructing a "modern roundabout" with curbs and gutters, stormwater sewers, a truck apron, a sidewalk, street lights, pavement markings, landscaping and signs, said Lindsay Weisenauer, public-affairs officer for Dublin.

"The purpose of improving the intersection is to provide a greater level of traffic control beyond the stop-control intersection that existed prior to the installation of the temporary traffic signal installed when the Dublin Green Shopping Center opened," said city engineer Paul Hammersmith. "The roundabout will improve safety, provide a greatly improved level of service and accommodate access into the Dublin Green Shopping Center."

The busy shopping center is anchored by a Costco Wholesale store, and it has several other businesses and restaurants.

The intersection straddles the Franklin and Union county lines and the project involves the jurisdictions of Franklin County, Union County and the city of Dublin, who have been working together on the project, Weisenauer said.

The partners entered into a cooperative construction agreement almost five years ago – June 28, 2016 – to begin work on the project.

In accordance with the agreement, Dublin previously contributed $937,500 toward the project to Union County, and Franklin County and the Dublin Green developer, Joseph Skilken & Co., were obligated to make financial contributions, Weisenauer said.

Dublin also was required to make property acquisitions, coordinate utility relocations, oversee plan preparation and manage construction, Weisenauer said.

The developer was to pay a $1 million fixed cost and Franklin County a $250,000 fixed cost, according to the agreement. Union County was to pay the balance of the final cost, which the agreement estimated at $2 million.

However, the developer was not required to adhere to the agreement after an order by a Union County court regarding a complaint related to a delay in construction of the roundabout, said Gus Crim, development director for Joseph Skilken & Co.

Per the cooperative construction agreement, the project's estimated completion date was Aug. 31, 2017.

When the construction schedule wasn't met, the temporary traffic signal was built to provide access, and the court ruling absolved the developer from its share of the project outlined in the agreement because the construction terms were not met, Crim said.

"The timing is due to issues with the gas-main relocation (and) the complexities associated with the right-of-way dedication by the owners of the Dublin Green Shopping Center," Weisenauer said.

The owner of the Dublin Green Shopping Center is Jerome and Associates, according to Crim.

"I'm happy (the roundabout) is being done," Crim said.

He said it would solve "ongoing traffic issues" at the intersection.

During construction this summer, two-way traffic will be maintained on state Route 161, but Cosgray Road is closed at the intersection with Route 161 and is expected to remain that way for three months.

The posted detour will use Shier Rings Road and Eiterman Road to allow vehicles to travel between Route 161 and Cosgray, Weisenauer said.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on Route 161 at all times, but various lane restrictions will be in place throughout the project. Delays are expected.

