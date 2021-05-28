Boys Lacrosse: Dublin Jerome beats Dublin Coffman for Division I regional title

The Dublin Jerome boys lacrosse team is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2014 after taking charge early in a 21-12 victory over Dublin Coffman in the Division I, Region 1 championship game May 28.

The top-seeded and host Celtics built a 10-4 lead by halftime and led 17-7 by the end of the third quarter on their way to improving to 20-2.

On June 2, Jerome will play Cleveland St. Ignatius in a state semifinal at Uniontown Green.

“We were just motivated,” Celtics coach Andy Asmo said. “They have a great faceoff kid (O.J. Morris) and some really talented players and we thought we needed to jump on them early. We were able to move the ball and play unselfishly. I don’t even know who scored the goals.”

Jerome, which won three state titles and was state runner-up four times before the sport became sanctioned by the OHSAA in 2017, got six goals from Marek Tzagournis and three from Chase Tzagournis.

The Celtics also defeated the Shamrocks 18-10 on May 1 in the finale of the Emerald Cup series between the three Dublin programs.

“It’s a great win,” Marek Tzagournis said. “We played together. There’s nothing like beating Coffman twice (in the same season). Our defense played really well. It was a great team game.”

Coffman, which won the 2019 state championship, got five goals from Peter Tyack as it finished 15-7.

“(A slow start) was what we wanted to try to avoid,” Shamrocks coach Dan Warren said. “They pressed it and got off to a good start. We tried to battle through and we played four tough quarters, but that’s a hell of a team.”

