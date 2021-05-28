Notebook: Dublin Coffman Shamrocks girls lacrosse team makes regional final

Being able to make adjustments paid off for the Dublin Coffman girls lacrosse team as it made its first appearance in a Division I regional championship game since 2015.

The third-seeded Shamrocks won only one draw during the first half of their Region 3 semifinal May 24 against fifth-seeded Jerome but seized the majority of the draws during the second half to help take control on their way to a 7-5 victory.

That sent Coffman to a regional final May 28 at top-seeded Upper Arlington, with the winner advancing to a state semifinal June 2 against Loveland or Mason. The state final is 4 p.m. June 5 at Ohio Wesleyan.

The Shamrocks also beat the Celtics 12-9 on April 29.

“We limited (Jerome’s) opportunities on the offensive end and that was crucial for us,” Coffman coach Michael Murphy said. “We took care of the ball on our offensive end and we were patient.

“In the first half we only won one draw, but in the second half we made a few adjustments and were able to control the draws and that enabled us to get up by those two goals. At the end of the game, we realized we had a little more of the opportunities and we wanted to make them come out and play us.”

Coffman was 14-5 heading into the regional final against UA, which beat the Shamrocks 20-8 on April 13.

Against Jerome, sophomores Bailey Morris and Kate Tyack both scored three goals.

“It feels good to beat our biggest competitor in Dublin,” Tyack said. “(We just had) teamwork and (we kept) a positive attitude the whole time and kept our energy. In the first half we couldn’t get a good shot off, so getting the good shot and waiting for it to be open was the right way to go about this game. It was back and forth with a lot of running.”

Jerome finished 11-6 and loses a seven-player senior class that was led by Olivia Brooks (defender), Kara Gosnell (attacker), Katelyn Root (midfielder) and Izzy Seikel (attacker). Gosnell has committed to Seton Hill and Seikel will play for Louisville.

“Our attack came out a little flat (against Coffman),” Celtics coach Kendall Gordon said. “It’s really hard to say in a rivalry game, in a tournament game, but especially in a tournament game against your in-town rivals. I’ll hand it to Coffman. They played a really great game. There was a lot of emotion out there tonight and they played a cleaner game, made fewer mistakes.

“We had seven seniors and this senior class was fantastic lacrosse-wise. They’re great athletes and that’s one of the most notable things about this class. They’re amazing people, too.”

Junior midfielder Ida Modin should be the top returnee on offense, and Gordon also has high expectations for a freshman class that includes midfielders Sophia Czekajewski and Catelin McLoughlin.

Defensively, the Celtics expect to return juniors Olivia Arbona, Elisabeth Brogan, Grace Heerdt, Zara Johnson, Ellison Price, Ashley Westerheide and Paige Wleklinski.

Others expected back include juniors Mira Grahovac and Ryan Schoch and sophomores Sarah Bell and McKensey Field at attacker and juniors Caiden Brennan, Jamisen Byrne and Amanda Fligner and sophomore Anna Saxton at midfielder.

“While (the loss to Coffman) isn’t the outcome I wanted, I can’t say enough about the progress we’ve made throughout the season,” Gordon said. “We’re a completely different team than we were at our season opener.”

•Senior Luis Ramirez Marquez emerged as the top player for the Scioto boys tennis team, as he advanced to the Division I district tournament in singles before losing 6-1, 6-4 to Reynoldsburg’s Jaden Coley in the first round May 20 at Reynoldsburg.

Ramirez Marquez advanced to district by finishing third at sectional May 15 at Reynoldsburg.

“Luis had a strong tournament run,” second-year coach Sean Gilbert said. “His conditioning and athleticism carried him throughout the tournament, especially on day one with three grueling matches. He fought through triceps soreness at district and didn’t have the match he wanted, but I’m extremely proud of how he battled and represented Scioto.”

The Irish won their first league title since 2005, finishing 7-0 in the OCC-Capital Division.

“We knew that we had 10 solid guys that could play at the varsity level,” Gilbert said. “With that talent, we knew that anything other than a top-three finish in the conference would be a disappointment. The mental growth the players showed through the season, especially the sophomores, was huge in clinching the conference championship.”

Ramirez Marquez (second singles), sophomore Akash Manoj (third singles) and juniors Moksh Desai and Aaryan Patel (second doubles) were first-team all-league. Seniors Anutam Srinivasan and Visvam Srinivasan (first doubles) were second-team all-league and sophomore Sohum Patel (first singles) was third-team all-league.

•Strong pitching lifted the Jerome baseball team to a Division I district semifinal.

The 23rd-seeded Celtics beat 22nd-seeded Scioto 6-1 on May 17 behind freshman Brayden Krenzel, who threw the first six innings for the victory.

Then in a 4-0 win May 19 at 16th-seeded Thomas Worthington, junior pitcher Andrew Barney struck out eight and gave up just three hits while throwing a complete game.

Jerome’s season ended with a 2-0 loss May 25 at third-seeded Grove City, giving it a final record of 10-17.

The Celtics lose a 10-member senior class that was led by Sammy Stoner (P/OF). Other key seniors included Nathan Kirk (utility), Chuck Kupfer (SS) and Matt McClements (INF/C/OF).

Junior Egan O’Hara (INF/P) also was one of the top pitchers. Others eligible to return include juniors Will DeMuesy (P/utility), Luke Milanovich (OF/P) and Andrew Williams (C/utility/P) and sophomores Caden Lockwood (3B/utility) and Alex Mazza (C/P/utility).

“We’ve been together,” coach Chris Huesman said. “We’ve just had bad breaks, whether it wasn’t getting a call or getting a hit in a certain situation. We lost eight one-run ballgames. We’ve had just great chemistry and great kids.”

•The Coffman boys volleyball team finished 11-9 and loses a 10-player senior class that featured Joseph Caligiuri (outside hitter), Mitchell Harder (outside hitter) and Ryan Loynes (setter).

The Shamrocks, who were seeded 11th in the Division I East Region tournament, had their season end with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 loss to fourth-seeded Olentangy Orange on May 22.

“Obviously, I would’ve loved to have had more time with this team and to make them better,” coach Shane Farrell said. “(We were) just trying to get better with every single play and every single game.”

Harder was first-team all-OCC-Central, Caligiuri was second team and Loynes was honorable mention.

The only key players eligible to return are juniors Ashton Christensen (right-side hitter), Samuel Kim (middle hitter) and Alden Rowe (libero).

“A lot of our seniors are new, but they were athletic guys that decided to come out,” Farrell said. “I wish we could’ve developed them more over time.”

•The 32nd-seeded Coffman baseball team had its season end with a 3-0 loss May 19 at sixth-seeded Lancaster in the second round of the Division I district tournament.

The Shamrocks finished 9-17 and lose a 14-player senior class that was led by Nathan Kassis (C) and Hunter Hicks (P/SS).

Juniors Michael Meyer (INF) and Alex Diehl (INF/P) should be among the top returnees along with juniors Mason Charlton (P), Ryan Cramer (OF), Andrew Rust (INF) and Zach Rust (P) and freshman Kyle Warnsman (P).

•The Scioto boys lacrosse team closed the season by splitting a pair of games in the Division I, Region 1 tournament.

The 16th-seeded Irish beat 17th-seeded Marysville 16-9 on May 15 before losing 18-1 to top-seeded Jerome on May 18 to finish 2-16.

“The big thing that we talk about is making sure that we understand the level of competition that we’re playing and understand that if we want to be at that level of competition, we have to do some things that those guys are doing in the offseason that we’re not,” third-year coach Nick Gallagher said.

Scioto also beat Marysville 10-2 on May 6.

Senior defender Nick Gould was named second-team all-region, and senior midfielders Tyler Chase and Garrett Mielke were honorable mention all-region.

Mielke led the team in scoring with 20 goals and 18 assists, and Chase had 21 goals and nine assists.

Other top offensive threats were sophomore midfielder Drew Baughman (14 goals, 2 assists), sophomore attacker Tyler Bickerstaff (14 goals, 1 assist) and senior attacker Bennett Obenour (13 goals, 1 assist).

Senior goalie Aidhan Boyle finished with 275 saves.

COFFMAN BASEBALL

•Record: 9-17 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Olentangy Orange (14-1), Olentangy Liberty and Upper Arlington (both 10-5), Hilliard Davidson (5-10), Coffman (3-12), Hilliard Bradley (2-13)

•Seniors lost: Jack Baughman, Pierson Disher, Jackson Foreman, McKinley Gyurko, Kyle Hageman, Jered Harper, Hunter Hicks, Jack Hirschfeld, Nash Hostetler, Nathan Kassis, Lucas Sarver, Kyle Ulring, Nate Werth and Carter Wilson

•Key returnees: Mason Charlton, Ryan Cramer, Alex Diehl, Michael Meyer, Andrew Rust, Zach Rust and Kyle Warnsman

•Postseason: Defeated Logan 11-4; lost to Lancaster 3-0 in second round of Division I district tournament

COFFMAN BOYS VOLLEYBALL

•Record: 11-9 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Orange (10-2), Bradley and Liberty (both 9-3), Westerville North (7-5), Coffman (5-7), Davidson (2-10), UA (0-12)

•Seniors lost: Aboubacar Aribot, Joseph Caligiuri, Hwan Chen, Kabir Dhanak, Evan Hageman, Joseph Hackett, Mitchell Harder, Matthew Harris, Ryan Loynes and Michael Scott

•Key returnees: Ashton Christensen, Samuel Kim and Alden Rowe

•Postseason: Def. UA 25-17, 25-17, 25-18; lost to Orange 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 in second round of Division I East Region tournament

JEROME BASEBALL

•Record: 10-17 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Hilliard Darby (12-3), Olentangy (9-6), Thomas Worthington (8-7), Olentangy Berlin (7-8), Marysville (5-10), Jerome (4-11)

•Seniors lost: Connor Andrews, Jake Ernst, Nathan Kirk, Chuck Kupfer, Caden Manos, Matt McClements, Ryan McQuain, Matthew Santiago, Sammy Stoner and Ben Snyder

•Key returnees: Andrew Barney, Brayden Krenzel, Caden Lockwood, Alex Mazza, Luke Milanovich and Egan O’Hara

•Postseason: Def. Scioto 6-1; def. Thomas 4-0; lost to Grove City 2-0 in Division I district semifinal

JEROME GIRLS LACROSSE

•Record: 11-6 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Thomas (5-0), Jerome (4-1), Darby (3-2), Olentangy (2-3), Berlin (1-4), Marysville (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Olivia Brooks, Ava Czekajewski, Janelle Emmett, Kara Gosnell, Katelyn Root, Izzy Seikel and Anna Speeney

•Key returnees: Sophia Czekajewski, Catelin McLoughlin and Ida Modin

•Postseason: Def. Pickerington Central 15-12; def. Springboro 11-10; lost to Coffman 7-5 in Division I, Region 3 semifinal

SCIOTO BOYS LACROSSE

•Record: 2-16 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Worthington Kilbourne (5-0), Delaware (4-1), Big Walnut, Westerville North and Westerville South (all 2-3), Scioto (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Mitch Adams, Aidhan Boyle, Tyler Chase, Ibrahima Drame, Enrique Escobar, Nick Gould, Garrett Mielke, Bennett Obenour, Jackson Raabe, Koel Shaw, Harrison Smith, Nolan Stiles, Zach Waizmann and Ezio Zapp

•Key returnees: Drew Baughman and Tyler Bickerstaff

•Postseason: Def. Marysville 16-9; lost to Jerome 18-1 in second round of Division I, Region 1 tournament

SCIOTO BOYS TENNIS

•Record: 10-3 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Scioto (7-0), North and Kilbourne (5-2), Big Walnut (4-3), Delaware and South (3-4), Canal Winchester (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Luis Ramirez Marquez, Anutam Srinivasan and Visvam Srinivasan

•Key returnees: Moksh Desai, Akash Manoj, Aaryan Patel and Sohum Patel