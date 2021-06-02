Dublin Police Beat: June 2

ThisWeek group

The Dublin Police Department filed warrants against a 22-year-old Columbus man for failure to comply with the order of a police officer, driving with a suspended license and other charges after he refused to be detained at 6:30 p.m. May 21 on West Bridge Street.

An officer reported that he observed the man park a vehicle in the fire lane in front of a business on the 300 block of West Bridge Street.

The man reportedly made eye contact and “scowled” at the officer while speaking, but the officer did not know what the man said, according to the police report.

Record checks indicated the man driving the car had a Dublin police warrant for his arrest for menacing and had a suspended driver’s license.

While confirming the warrants, the officer observed the man get back into the car, drive toward the cruiser and say to the officer, “Do you have a (expletive) problem?”

The officer told the man he was confirming an arrest warrant for him, and the man denied being wanted on a warrant.

The officer then activated a body camera, stepped from his cruiser and asked the driver to exit his vehicle, according to the report.

At this point, the man drove away, but the officer, after activating his lights, blocked the man's vehicle before he could leave the parking lot their vehicles were in, the report said.

The driver refused commands to step out of the vehicle and turn off the engine.

The man then backed his vehicle away and drove north on Frantz Road, running a stop sign, and then proceeded west on U.S. Route 33, according to the report.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A 31-year-old Dublin man was arrested for assault after officers were called at 4:37 a.m. May 22 at Tuller Ridge Drive and Cooperstone Drive.

A 60-year-old Columbus woman told officers the man struck her in the head. The woman said she delivers newspapers, and after realizing that she had missed an address, she circled back.

She said a driver whom she attempted to wave to pass her, stopped, got out of his car and demanded to know what he thought she had said to him.

The woman told police the man approached her, struck her on the head, causing her to fall to the ground, and then fled in his vehicle.

Washington Township medics transported the woman to a local hospital.

The man was found and arrested on the 4300 block of Troutbrook Drive.

• A 20-year-old Hilliard man was charged with failure to comply with the order of a police officer and was cited for additional traffic violations after he did not stop for police while speeding on Interstate 270 northbound.

An officer reported he was stationary on I-270 near Mile Marker 17 when he observed the man driving at 90 mph. The officer flagged the vehicle as it approached to pull over and stop.

The officer reported the driver “looked directly at me” but made no effort to slow or stop.

The officer pursued the driver and observed the driver cross all the northbound lanes of I-270 and attempt to exit onto U.S. 33 eastbound, but he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Washington Township medics transported the man to a local hospital.

The driver told police he observed the officer but wanted to stop on Route 33.

• Tools worth $6,500 were reported stolen between midnight May 12 and 3 p.m. May 21 from an office on the 6600 block of Perimeter Loop.

• Copper wire worth $200 was reported stolen between 4 p.m. May 21 and 7:30 a.m. May 24 from the 5700 block of Shier Rings Road.

• A weed trimmer and leaf blower were reported stolen between 4 and 8:30 p.m. May 24 from a vehicle parked on the 5800 block of Eiterman Road. Property loss was reported at $790.

-- A. Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek