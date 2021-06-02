New Dublin Cancer Center offers neighborhood-based services to patients

With a goal of providing additional resources for patients of OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, the Dublin Cancer Center opened June 2 at 6700 Perimeter Drive, just north of the hospital.

The 32,000-square-foot building is owned by Columbus Oncology and Hematology, with OhioHealth leasing 15,000 square feet.

“The collaboration between the two organizations will provide expert services and exceptional support for patients throughout their cancer journey, all under one roof,” said Katie Logan, who works in media relations for OhioHealth.

The Dublin Cancer Center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The site was selected for convenience to patients in the northwest portion of central Ohio and proximity to other medical resources.

“The location (on Perimeter Drive) is great because it is easily accessible to patients in the northwest corridor of central Ohio like Dublin, Hilliard, Powell and Marysville (and) also close to OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, where patients may be used to going for surgery or screenings,” said Dr. Andrew Grainger of Columbus Oncology and Hematology.

A neighborhood-based cancer center also has mental benefits, according to Dr. Praveen Dubey, vice president of OhioHealth Cancer Services.

“Having services right in your backyard, with respect to cancer services, is critical to the patient journey," Dubey said. "Traveling out of your community for care can be stressful. Having a facility close to where you live, near a hospital you drive by every day, is instrumental in keeping patients comfortable and in their own communities."

The location on Perimeter Drive will offer flexibility for patients, Grainger said.

“It is unique for the patients in this area," Grainger said. "The existing Columbus Oncology office (at 810) Jasonway Avenue (near OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital) will remain open, as well, so patients in that area who prefer that location won’t have to change their care plans."

The cancer center will have physicians practicing breast and cancer surgery, gynecologic oncology, medical oncology and hematology, thoracic surgery and surgical oncology and services that include genetic counseling, laboratory services, infusion services and imaging.

Unlike a hospital, no patients are admitted to the cancer center.

Construction of the cancer center began in June 2020 and was completed for just less than $10 million.

The Dublin Cancer Center brings 52 new jobs to Dublin, according to a news release announcing its opening.

