Lacrosse: Dublin Coffman Shamrocks girls, Dublin Jerome Celtics boys capture state titles

Proof that what happens during the regular season doesn’t necessarily equate to what might happen when a championship is on the line was reinforced twice over a three-hour span June 5 at Ohio Wesleyan.

During the Division I girls lacrosse state title game at Selby Stadium, Dublin Coffman avenged a 15-4 loss to New Albany on May 6 by leading for nearly the entire rematch and pulling out a 13-12 victory that gave the program its first championship.

Later that day, the Dublin Jerome boys team avenged one of its two losses — a 14-4 setback to Upper Arlington on May 8 in the championship game of the Midwest Scholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association tournament in Hudson — by beating the Golden Bears 12-11 in the Division I state final.

It marked the fourth state title for the Celtics, but the first since the OHSAA began sanctioning the sport since 2017. They were playing in their first state tournament since 2014.

The Shamrocks, who had never been to the state tournament before this season, also avenged a regular-season loss to five-time defending state champion Upper Arlington with an 11-9 win in a regional final May 28.

•The Coffman girls, who finished 18-5 overall, held leads of 8-5, 10-8 and 12-10 before New Albany tied the state final.

Then as the clock was about to expire, senior midfielder Amanda Bailey passed to sophomore midfielder Bailey Morris who then found freshman attacker Ava Westmeyer. She flung it into the net for the game-winner.

“I didn’t even see it go in and I saw everyone go down the field and I was shocked,” Westmeyer said. “I can’t describe it. I just feel like we were more prepared for this game and went in with the mentality that anything could happen. The first time we played them, we weren’t as prepared.”

While Bailey is a Mercyhurst recruit who scored 64 goals, Morris and sophomore midfielder Kate Tyack finished with 56 and 60 goals, respectively.

Junior attacker Elliott Chinnock is another key contributor who will be eligible to return.

Tyack set an OHSAA state championship game record with five goals.

“I’m speechless right now,” Bailey said. “This is probably the best thing that’s ever happened to me and I’m just proud of my team. We all played together. We played amazing and I’m just so happy.

“It was such an upset. We were underdogs the whole tournament and we knew it. We knew we had nothing to lose so we put it all on the line and played together as a team.”

Bailey and defender Abbie Elliott led a six-player senior class, as both were first-team all-OCC-Central Division as the Shamrocks finished second (4-1) behind UA (5-0).

Tyack, Chinnock, sophomore defender Micaiah Parks and sophomore goalie Kiara Jose were second-team all-league and Morris was honorable mention.

Olivia Shafer, who started the state championship game at goalie, was another key senior.

Others eligible to return include juniors Ava Allard (midfielder), Kaitlyn Gamble (attacker), Lily Holmes (defender), Olivia Lantz (defender) and Lauren Soots (attacker), sophomore Morgan Halli (midfielder/attacker) and freshman Quinn Hammond (midfielder).

Coffman beat Loveland 9-7 on June 2 in a state semifinal at Mason.

“The girls believed,” coach Michael Murphy said. “We kept growing each and every day and we kept believing in ourselves. A lot of people didn’t think we could be here and we kept doing it one game after another. They were very nervous before the game and we got on the stage (at Ohio Wesleyan) and they settled down and settled into our game and just kept playing.”

•The Jerome boys had a five-goal lead early in the second half of the state final but saw it erased late in the fourth quarter by UA.

A goal by senior attacker Jackson Byrne with 2:38 to go tied it at 11, and senior attacker Carter Barco scored the game-winner with 28.1 seconds left.

The Celtics finished 22-2 overall and won the OCC-Cardinal at 5-0.

“This (state championship) game was mainly about possession in the first half,” Byrne said. “(We’ve been) peaking right now and it’s at the perfect time. It’s really just a family that we’ve built together. I’ll never forget these underclassmen.”

Byrne was part of a nine-player senior class that also was led by first-team all-OCC-Cardinal honorees Will Ackert (defender/long-stick midfielder), Barco, Ian Dean (midfielder), Jack Donahue (midfielder) and K.J. Robinette (defender).

Jerome beat Cleveland St. Ignatius 14-13 on June 1 in a state semifinal at Uniontown Green.

“Our players set goals at the beginning of the year and they fulfilled their No. 1 goal,” coach Andy Asmo said. “I’m super proud of the team and their effort. Our seniors made plays and put the ball in the back of the net.”

Also making first-team all-league were juniors Ethan Siddell (defender) and Chase Tzagournis (midfielder) and sophomores Preston Stucke (attacker) and Marek Tzagournis (attacker).

Byrne was second-team all-league along with senior Harrison Moses (defender) and junior Anthony Monte (defender). Sophomore Luke McLoughlin (midfielder) was honorable mention all-league.

In the state final, Barco finished with three goals and three assists, Byrne had three goals and Marek Tzagournis added two goals and three assists.

Junior goalie Brady White, who made 10 saves in the state final, is another eligible to return along with sophomore face-off midfielder Brady Sestilli and junior midfielder Preston Everhart.

“We were able to pressure the ball really well,” Ackert said. “(White) made a couple huge saves and we were able to clear the ball really well, too, and that really helped.

“Since the very first practice, we told ourselves we haven’t been here in a long time and we wanted to win the state championship. We’d come in at 6 a.m. for running and lifting every day.”

COFFMAN GIRLS

•Record: 18-5 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Upper Arlington (5-0), Coffman (4-1), Liberty (3-2), Hilliard Davidson (2-3), Orange (1-4), Hilliard Bradley (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Amanda Bailey, Kenzie Bicking, Amara Carlson, Abbie Elliott, Mary Proctor and Olivia Shafer

•Key returnees: Elliott Chinnock, Kiara Jose, Olivia Lantz, Bailey Morris, Micaiah Parks, Kate Tyack and Ava Westmeyer

•Postseason: Defeated Kettering Fairmont 21-4; def. Hilliard Darby 14-3; def. Jerome 7-5; def. UA 11-9; def. Loveland 9-7; def. New Albany 13-12 in Division I state final

JEROME BOYS

•Record: 22-2 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Jerome (5-0), Thomas Worthington (4-1), Olentangy (3-2), Olentangy Berlin (2-3), Darby (1-4), Marysville (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Will Ackert, Carter Barco, Jackson Byrne, Jack Donahue, Ian Dean, Seth Martin, Luke McLoughlin, Harrison Moses and K.J. Robinette

•Key returnees: Preston Everhart, Anthony Monte, Brady Sestilli, Ethan Sidell, Preston Stucke, Chase Tzagournis, Marek Tzagournis and Brady White

•Postseason: Def. Scioto 18-1; def. Wadsworth 24-3; def. Olmsted Falls 22-5; def. Coffman 21-12; def. Cleveland St. Ignatius 14-13; def. UA 12-11 in Division I state final