Dublin looks to Lone Star State for deputy city manager

Robert Ranc is returning to his home state as the new deputy city manager and chief operating officer for the city of Dublin, effective June 21.

“I am excited to be coming home to Ohio and cannot think of a better place to land than Dublin, both professionally and personally,” said Ranc, 37, a native of Rocky River in suburban Cleveland who served as deputy city manager of Burleson, Texas, a city of 43,000 residents.

“As deputy city manager and chief operations officer (of Dublin), I look forward to supporting (City Manager Dana McDaniel) and City Council by leading the city’s services, engineering, parks-and-recreation, fleet and facilities teams,” Ranc said.

Ranc identified his “primary goals” as “continuing a tradition of high-quality service delivery” while “executing a robust capital plan focused on maintenance and forward investment.”

One responsibility that likely is to have the greatest impact on residents is his involvement with Dublin 2035.

Dublin 2035 “is a visionary set of big ideas (and) unique policies that will have a transformative impact over the next 15 years,” guiding policy decisions and community collaboration to support Dublin’s vision, said Lindsay Weisenauer, public-affairs officer for Dublin.

“I look forward to participating in the city’s 2035 visioning process and the update to the city’s parks and recreation 10-year master plan," Ranc said. "These initiatives will provide a strategic look into the future and will be timely for me, personally, in setting my priorities moving forward."

The parks and recreation master plan will help provide a vision for the city’s projects that will continue Dublin’s tradition of providing outstanding services for residents into the future, Ranc said.

Dublin used the Novak Consulting Group to recruit Ranc for the job, Weisenauer said.

The city paid Novak $25,000 to conduct the search, she said.

A total of 86 candidates applied, and Novak Consulting Group screened 12 candidates, she said.

The city chose six of the 12 for first-round interviews, and three advanced to a final interview, from which Ranc was selected, Weisenauer said.

Ranc succeeds Megan O’Callaghan, who transitioned from deputy city manager and chief operations officer of Dublin to the position of deputy city manager and chief finance and development officer for the city.

McDaniel said he is pleased to add Ranc to the staff.

“(Ranc) has demonstrated impressive dedication and leadership (in cities similar to Dublin in both size and expectations)," McDaniel said. "I am pleased to add someone with his experience and passion to the city of Dublin’s leadership team."

Ranc will reside in Dublin after his he and his family relocate from Texas.

“My wife, Rachelle, and our three children will be living in Dublin, and we cannot wait to become part of the community,” he said.

Ranc has a bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s degree in public administration, both from Brigham Young University.

As deputy city manager and chief operating officer, Ranc will have an annual salary of $167,850, with city-paid benefits worth approximately 24% of the salary, according to Weisenauer. That means the benefits are valued at roughly $40,000, according to ThisWeek's calculations.

