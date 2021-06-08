Dublin sees benefit to public input for developing strategic-planning vision

Dublin is taking the next step toward creating the framework for the Dublin 2035 visioning plan by soliciting public input June 21.

“Dublin City Council is looking for public input to create a community vision for the future," said Lindsay Weisenauer, public-affairs officer for Dublin. "Dublin 2035 will provide a framework for planning, navigating and establishing a long-term future direction around four overarching themes."

To that end, Dublin has scheduled a “virtual City Council visioning session” at 6 p.m. June 21 to be led by guest speaker Nikolas Badminton.

“Public engagement will play a vital role in developing this framework, and residents will have various opportunities throughout the year to participate,” Weisenauer said.

Residents will have the opportunity to listen in and submit comments that may be viewed at dublinohiousa.gov/dublin-2035, she said.

According to a biography provided by Weisenauer, Badminton is the chief futurist and "Think Tank leader" at futurist.com and has advised companies, such as Google, Microsoft, AT&T, Proctor & Gamble, the Bank of Canada, the Government of the Cayman Islands and NASA.

"The staff and consultants conducted a national search of futurists and thought leaders," Weisenauer said. "It was especially important to find someone who was thoughtful about the future of communities and building a strong quality of place. (Badminton) stood out during our evaluation as someone who could stretch our thinking and inspire creative thinking."

The first session to initiate the framework for Dublin 2035 was held in November 2020.

Forging the details of Dublin 2035 will be carried out through the rest of 2021 through a series of City Council workshops and other public meetings, Weisenauer said.

Dublin 2035 focuses on four themes: infrastructure, land use, economics and quality of life, she said.

Infrastructure includes initiatives for transportation, parking, mobility and utilities, and it incorporates the goal to be a “Smart City.”

Land use includes housing, responsible growth, development, aesthetics and historic and cultural considerations.

Economics includes fiscal health, economic-development strategies and education.

Quality of life considerations include city services, land and facilities, public safety, leisure and resiliency and sustainability.

Dublin 2035 builds on the foundation of the community plan that was adopted in July 2013.

A memo from City Manager Dana McDaniel said the intent of Dublin 2035 is to “modernize and update the existing structure of the current plan to make it precise, actionable and measurable.”

Each of the four core components of Dublin 2035 includes initiatives and “guiding principles” developed last year “as a first step for the strategic-planning process,” planning director Jenny Rauch said.

“The guiding principles will act as a wide lens to look through when evaluating” objectives, measures and strategies, she said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo